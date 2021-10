The U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission released an order in which it claimed no issues with Tether’s current operations. In response to the order from the CFTC, Tether released its own statement on the matter. Tether reiterated the fact that the CFTC found no grievances against the company. In addition, it said the order recognized issues pertaining to Tether’s reserves were “fully resolved when the terms of service were updated in February 2019.” However, the CFTC had stated in its own statement that it had fined Tether $41 million over claims that the Tether stablecoin (USDT) was fully backed by U.S. dolalrs.

BUSINESS ・ 6 HOURS AGO