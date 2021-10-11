'Mark My Words': MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan Reveals GOP's 'Chilling' Plot For 2024
MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan said on Sunday night that Democrats could face a nightmare scenario in 2024 if Republicans control the House and Donald Trump runs again for president. “We are in the midst of a rolling coup,” Hasan said. “Almost every day, Republicans pass more voter suppression laws. They purge more and more election officials and they entrench the Big Lie that the election was stolen.”www.huffpost.com
