'Mark My Words': MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan Reveals GOP's 'Chilling' Plot For 2024

By Ed Mazza
HuffingtonPost
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMSNBC host Mehdi Hasan said on Sunday night that Democrats could face a nightmare scenario in 2024 if Republicans control the House and Donald Trump runs again for president. “We are in the midst of a rolling coup,” Hasan said. “Almost every day, Republicans pass more voter suppression laws. They purge more and more election officials and they entrench the Big Lie that the election was stolen.”

MSNBC

Democrats finally have reason to celebrate one of Trump's threats

The Republican Party doesn't have a platform. Or a policy agenda. Or substantive issues it's eager to work on. Or compelling leaders who are ready to govern. What defines the contemporary GOP — the one thing that animates the party more than anything else — is an unshakable belief in a ridiculous lie about Donald Trump's 2020 defeat. The former president boasted at an Iowa rally this past weekend, "It's the single biggest issue, the issue that gets the most pull, the most respect, the biggest cheers is talking about the election fraud of the 2020 presidential election."
POTUS
Washington Post

People are getting Trump’s vote-suppression threat backward

Donald Trump is no longer on social media, but that doesn’t mean he can’t cause a stir with a brief message. On Wednesday, reporters received a release from Save America, his cash-rich political action committee. It included a warning for Republicans who didn’t demonstrate sufficient fealty to Trump’s central animating cause.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Telegraph

Trump draws up Republican 'hitlist' ahead of '2024 run'

Donald Trump may no longer be in the White House or on Twitter, but his influence on the Republican party shows no sign of waning. The barrage of messages to supporters endorsing candidates for the next mid-term elections is relentless as he tries to remake the GOP in his image.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
mediaite.com

Mehdi Hasan Warns We’re ‘In the Midst of a Rolling Coup’: GOP ‘Will Not Certify a Democratic Victory in 2024’ If They Control House and Trump is Nominee

MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan warned his viewers that America was “in the midst of a rolling coup,” predicting that if former President Donald Trump was the 2024 presidential nominee and the GOP controlled the House of Representatives, then “they will not certify a Democratic victory in 2024.”. “Nine months after the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Republicans need to stop humoring Trump's 2020 election lies

It should be fairly easy for Republicans to acknowledge that the 2020 presidential election wasn’t stolen. Apparently, it’s more difficult for some than others. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana is the most recent prominent Republican seemingly unable to state the obvious. When pressed by Fox News’s Chris Wallace, Scalise repeatedly pivoted to talking about states that did not follow their own election laws. This obviously was a problem, but it deliberately and dishonestly dodges the question “Was the 2020 election stolen?”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Many Senate Republicans DON'T want Donald Trump to run for president and fear he could sink their own election hopes if he announces before the 2022 midterms

Senate Republicans have shared they hope former President Donald Trump does not announce another run for the White House – especially before the 2022 midterms, a Sunday report reveals. Several GOP senators told The Hill that they don't want Trump at the helm of their party. 'I think we're better...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Why Steve Scalise's stance on the Republicans' Big Lie matters

Congress held its first hearing last week on Arizona's utterly bonkers election "audit," and House Republicans participating in the discussion put on a highly discouraging display. For example, Republican Rep. Andy Biggs, the chair of the right-wing House Freedom Caucus, insisted "we don't know" who actually won Arizona's presidential election last year, despite reality.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Nikki Haley and the biggest GOP flip-flops on Trump post-Jan. 6, ranked

The story of Jan. 6 wound up being an entirely familiar exercise in the modern GOP. Republicans felt emboldened to speak out against President Donald Trump when they believed he had finally gone too far, only to find out the base very much disagreed. So they had to scurry to put the party back together — Trump and all — by softening or disowning their initial verdicts.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

