Edna Louise Dickins-Sydenstricker of Gloucester, passed away on Oct. 1, 2021. Webb Dickins and Julia Armstrong-Dickins welcomed Edna into the world Nov. 4, 1939. She moved around a lot as a child but attended Goldsboro High School. After which, she attended East Carolina Teachers College where she earned her Bachelor’s in Education. She would use this degree to go on to become a teacher.

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, VA ・ 10 DAYS AGO