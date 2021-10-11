Norma B. Ross (nee Hansen), age 96, of Bradenton, Florida, passed away on October 1, 2021. Born on April 24, 1925 in Chicago, Illinois, to her parents Adolph and Anna (nee Warnecke) Hansen. Beloved wife of the late Frank G. Ross Sr. for 67 years. Loving mother of Sandy L. (Don) Enright of Bradenton Fla, Kathy A. (Owen) Kaveney of Des Plaines, Illinois, Frank G. (Theresa) Ross Jr. of Bradenton, Fla., Dan (Penny) Ross of Merrill, Wisconsin, and the late Nancy L. (Lee) Fioretto. Cherished grandmother of Debbie (Tim) McEnery, Donna (Michael) Manzella, Dawn (Ed) Benoit, Nancy Smola, Don Enright Jr., Brian (Christy) Enright, Pam (Keith) Endo, Jeff (Kelly) Kaveney, Tom (Megan) Kaveney, Katie (Shaun) Whalen, Jenny Kaveney (Evan), Beth, Marissa and Maureen Ross, Dan (Jennifer) Ross Jr., and Chrissy (Dan) Writz. Norma was the loving Great Grandma to 22 children. Patrick, Maggie, Matt, Mikaela, Andrew, Nikki, Dylan, Alex, Abby, Bailey, Jamie, Jake, Jenna, Emily, Aston, Joseph, Phoenix, Savannah, Lauren, Brooke, Taylor, and Paige. Dear sister of the late Jerry, Lenard, Warren Hansen, Adelle Jubert and Olive Nikolich. Visitation will be taking place on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 beginning at 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at G.L. Hills Funeral Home, 745 Graceland Avenue, Des Plaines, Illinois 60016. Funeral Service will be taking place on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 10:00 a.m at the funeral home followed by burial in Acacia Park Cemetery, Norridge, Illinois. For information please call (847) 699-9003 or glhillsfuneralhome.com.