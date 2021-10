Nibras Basitkey has a come a long way since she and her Yazidi family moved to Lincoln after ISIS invaded their small village in northern Iraq. She joined a new community, a new school. Learned a new language. Joined the speech and debate team at Lincoln North Star High School, where she made it to nationals. Interned for a congressman and was the first from her family to graduate high school, where she gave the commencement speech in 2018. Enrolled in college — another family first — and joined Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai's nonprofit, where she advocates for girls and their right to an education.

