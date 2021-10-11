Federal Vaccine Mandate Deadlines Spur Some to Get the Jab, Others to Protest

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Grassroots organizers and parent groups have been circulating flyers calling for parents in the Los Angeles Unified School District, as well as other districts, to keep their children home from school Monday as a way to protest vaccine mandates. With officials across the southland working hard to keep COVID-19 out of schools, deadlines are approaching for teachers and staff to get vaccinated in some districts, including LAUSD. LAUSD district employees are required to have their first COVID-19 vaccine dose by Monday. Many employees have done just that, which comes as a relief to some parents. “It shows that...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO