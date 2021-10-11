Federal Vaccine Mandate Deadlines Spur Some to Get the Jab, Others to Protest

(Olympia, WA) — Monday is the deadline for Washington state employees to receive their final COVID-19 vaccination shot in order to comply with Governor Inslee’s vaccine mandate. He issued the mandate in August requiring state employees, school employees, health care workers and long-term care facility workers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by October 18th. That means today is the last day for state workers to either get their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or their first dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in order to be considered fully vaccinated before the deadline, since it takes about 2 weeks for the vaccine to become fully effective.
