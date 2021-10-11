CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Federal Vaccine Mandate Deadlines Spur Some to Get the Jab, Others to Protest

By Michelle Quinn
Voice of America
 5 days ago

As the U.S. national rate of COVID-19 infections declines, vaccine mandates for some jobs are pushing some employees to get the shots while others protest. Michelle Quinn reports. Produced by: Mary Cieslak.

www.voanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
news9.com

COVID Vaccine Deadlines Announced For Federal Employees

The Department of Defense has given a deadline for federal employees to get their COVID-19 vaccine. The department outlined a plan for getting federal employees vaccinated. Employees with military forces, like Tinker Air Force Base, have until November 22 to be fully vaccinated. President Joe Biden issued an executive order...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mandates#Jab#Deadlines
CBS LA

Some Parent Groups Proposing Monday ‘Sit-Outs’ At Schools To Protest Against Vaccine Mandates

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Grassroots organizers and parent groups have been circulating flyers calling for parents in the Los Angeles Unified School District, as well as other districts, to keep their children home from school Monday as a way to protest vaccine mandates. With officials across the southland working hard to keep COVID-19 out of schools, deadlines are approaching for teachers and staff to get vaccinated in some districts, including LAUSD. LAUSD district employees are required to have their first COVID-19 vaccine dose by Monday. Many employees have done just that, which comes as a relief to some parents. “It shows that...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Times-Herald

NYC vaccine mandate for school staff draws protest

Protests were held in several areas in New York City on Monday, as a vaccine mandate for city school teachers and staff members took effect. (Oct. 5) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/7b68a474729d487bae572256c18f2a69.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Times-Herald

Health workers in Calif. protest COVID vaccine mandate

California joined a list of states with COVID-19 vaccine mandates on health workers as Gov. Gavin Newsom's order went into effect this week. Some health care workers protested the order outside a medical center Friday in Torrance, California. (Oct. 1) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Public Health
Voice of America

US Donates 17 Million J&J Doses to African Union

WASHINGTON — The United States is donating 17 million doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine to the African Union, bringing the total American donation to the continent to 67 million doses. The U.S. previously donated 50 million doses to the AU, which has 55 member states, including some...
U.S. POLITICS
610KONA

Washington Protests Continue as Vaccine Deadline Looms

(Olympia, WA) — Monday is the deadline for Washington state employees to receive their final COVID-19 vaccination shot in order to comply with Governor Inslee’s vaccine mandate. He issued the mandate in August requiring state employees, school employees, health care workers and long-term care facility workers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by October 18th. That means today is the last day for state workers to either get their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or their first dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in order to be considered fully vaccinated before the deadline, since it takes about 2 weeks for the vaccine to become fully effective.
WASHINGTON STATE
reviewjournal.com

Confrontation captured during vaccine, mandate protest on Strip

Social media captured some of the more colorful episodes of Sunday’s protest on the Strip against Gov. Steve Sisolak’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The Twitter account for Las Vegas Locally posted a pair of videos that showed confrontations between protesters and security personnel at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, 3708 Las Vegas Blvd. South.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Voice of America

US Jobless Benefit Claims Dropped to Pandemic Low Last Week

WASHINGTON — First-time claims for U.S. unemployment compensation dropped last week to their lowest point since the coronavirus pandemic swept into the United States more than a year and a half ago, the Labor Department reported Thursday. A total of 293,000 jobless workers filed for assistance, down 36,000 from the...
BUSINESS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Minnesota nursing home staff vaccinations increase ahead of federal mandate, but some quit

COVID-19 vaccinations among nursing home workers have increased 8% since June even as the industry faces what it calls an unprecedented staff shortage. Despite concerns that an upcoming federal vaccination mandate for long-term care workers would lead to resignations, Minnesota nursing homes so far have consistently managed to staff about two health care workers for every resident, although some are temporary employees.
MINNESOTA STATE
wincountry.com

Vaccine mandate deadline looming for Pfizer employees

PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Pfizer employees could soon lose their jobs if they are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and some hourly employees to see changes to their pay structure soon. According to an internal memo obtained by WWMT, all U.S.-based employees and contractors must be fully vaccinated against...
PORTAGE, MI
US News and World Report

Thousands Protest Vaccine Mandates at Mississippi Rallies

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Thousands recently rallied against COVID-19 vaccine mandates at protests held on Mississippi’s coast and in its capital. Upwards of 1,500 workers and their family members waved homemade signs and flags along U.S. 90 near the entrance to Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula on Friday, the Sun Herald reported.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KTLA

States can reserve COVID-19 vaccines for younger children

U.S. health officials are setting the stage for a national COVID-19 vaccination campaign for younger children, inviting state officials to order doses before the shots are authorized. Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine is currently being given to people as young as 12 in the U.S. In the next three weeks, federal officials plan to discuss making smaller-dose […]
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy