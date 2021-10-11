We need to talk about Apple’s surveillance empire

Bigger screen; faster charging; qwerty swipe keyboard. Song and podcast management still poor; slow activity recognition. To give you some idea as to the dominance of Apple wearables, in our continually updated buying guide for smartwatches, the best overall model we recommend you should buy is, you guessed it, the Apple Watch 6. It's kept that top slot all year, never once looking like it was in the slightest bit troubled by any competitors. Before the Series 6, WIRED's best buy was the Series 5. And here comes the Series 7, which will continue this dominance as, once again, the best has got just a little bit better.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO