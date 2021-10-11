Top 10 schedule, results

The game within the game features an interesting chess match: Texas A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko versus Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz, who serves as his own offensive coordinator. It’s the third career meeting between the two play-callers, with each coach owning a victory. In 2016, Drinkwitz served as North Carolina State’s offensive coordinator, matched against Elko’s Wake Forest defense. Drinkwitz’s balanced attack went for 200 rushing yards and 327 passing yards in a 33-16 victory, shredding Wake for 6.9 yards per play, N.C. State’s most potent offensive day against an ACC team in Drinkwitz’s three seasons there. QB Ryan Finley threw 36 passes that day but only three screens, instead targeting Wake with intermediate to deeper throws. Wake managed only four pressures and one hit against Wolfpack protection. A year later, Elko’s Notre Dame defense held Drinkwitz’s N.C. State offense to just 50 rushing yards and 213 passing yards in a 35-14 Irish win. Notre Dame pressured Finley 17 times but only blitzed on eight of his 38 drop-back passes, resulting in six pressures and an interception returned for a touchdown. Drinkwitz studied both games this week. In A&M’s win over Alabama on Saturday, he noticed Elko used the same blitz pattern he called in one of the N.C. State matchups. Don’t be surprised to see Drinkwitz dig into his bag of tricks and challenge Elko’s defense with an aggressive game plan, similar to last year’s trick LSU game, when Mizzou opened the game with a flea flicker. The Elko-Drinkwitz showdown will go a long way toward deciding who wins Part 3 of their series.

NFL ・ 22 HOURS AGO