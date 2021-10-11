CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

1st executive to head to prison in doomed nuclear project

By JEFFREY COLLINS
KRMG
KRMG
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xh5ky_0cNO2r8u00
Utility Executive Sentencing Former SCANA CEO Kevin Marsh, center, is led out of the courtroom by attorney Robert Bolchoz, right, after a South Carolina judge accepted a plea deal that included a two-year federal prison term for Marsh on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Spartanburg, S.C. Marsh is the first executive to go to prison for the failed project to build two nuclear reactors which cost ratepayers billions of dollars and never generated a watt of power. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins) (Jeffrey Collins)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — (AP) — A former utility executive who lied to ratepayers and regulators costing billions of dollars after he found out a pair of nuclear reactors being built in South Carolina were hopelessly behind schedule will soon be heading to prison for two years.

A state judge Monday accepted the negotiated sentence of former SCANA CEO Kevin Marsh. He is the first executive to go to prison over the project, which lasted nine years and never generated a watt of power.

Marsh has cooperated with investigators, spending at least seven days talking to the FBI, prosecutors said.

“A CEO for a Fortune 500 company is going to prison and is paying $5 million to the people of South Carolina,” state Attorney General Alan Wilson said outside the Spartanburg County courtroom.

Under the agreement, Marsh is to report in early December to a federal prison in Butner, North Carolina, which includes a large hospital — rather than a state facility. He will serve the entire federal two-year federal sentence.

South Carolina Circuit Judge Mark Hayes suspended a 10-year state sentence, but told Marsh he will have to serve it if he does not keep cooperating or fails to successfully serve three years of probation.

Marsh isn't the only executive facing legal problems. A second former SCANA executive and an official at Westinghouse Electric Co., the lead contractor to build two new reactors at the V.C. Summer plant north of Columbia, have also pleaded guilty. A second Westinghouse executive has been indicted and is awaiting trial.

Prosecutors now are expected to turn their attention to Westinghouse. While Marsh lied about the lack of progress in the final years of construction of the reactors, Westinghouse knew of the problem long before and did not tell Marsh or other SCANA executives, U.S. Assistant Attorney Brook Andrews said at Marsh's sentencing Thursday in federal court.

Marsh's lawyer asked the judge — and by extension the public — to remember that this should not be the end.

“A project like this doesn't go down the tubes because one person was involved,” said defense attorney Robert Bolchoz, who compared Marsh to a captain of a ship who trusted a crew working against him.

Marsh pleaded guilty in federal court in February to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, and in state court to obtaining property by false pretenses.

The nuclear debacle was set up by a law passed in 2007 that allowed utilities to charge ratepayers to build power plants before they started generating power.

“It divorced the risk from the people who were spending the money,” state Assistant Attorney General Creighton Waters said. "You won if you won and you won if you lost. If the project was a failure and you abandoned it, you still got to recoup that cost from customers."

That put a lot of responsibility on Marsh as the leader of SCANA and he failed by keeping his mouth shut when problems mounted and collecting bonuses instead of risking his job, Waters said.

Marsh made $5 million in 2017, the year the utility abandoned the hopelessly behind-schedule project. His plea agreement requires $5 million in restitution, which has already been paid to a fund that provides help to pay electric bills of low income people.

The actions by Marsh and other executives took more than $1 billion from the pockets of ratepayers and investors, authorities said in an 87-page Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit filed against him and a second executive in 2020.

SCANA and its subsidiary, South Carolina Electric & Gas, were destroyed by the debt and poor management and were bought out by Dominion Energy of Virginia in 2019. State-owned utility Santee Cooper, which had a 45% stake in the project, ended up saddled with $4 billion in debt even though SCANA controlled management of the project.

Marsh read a brief statement in court Monday, similar to the one he read in federal court Thursday. He said not a day has gone by in the past four years where he did not regret that failure of the project.

“I accept full responsibility," Marsh said. “I feel sorry for everything that occurred.”

Marsh's original plea deal said sentencing would wait until the investigation was over to assure his full cooperation. But prosecutors relented after Marsh's wife of 46 years was diagnosed with incurable breast cancer.

Marsh never wavered from saying the two reactors being built at the V.C. Summer site north of Columbia would be finished by the end of 2020 — a deadline that had to be met to receive the $1.4 billion in federal tax credits needed to keep the $10 billion project from overwhelming the utility.

Prosecutors said Marsh lied and presented rosy projections on the progress of the reactors that he knew were false in earning calls, presentations and news releases to keep investors happy and pump up the company’s stock price.

U.S. District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis reluctantly accepted the deal even though she felt prosecutors and Marsh's lawyers made it sound like the executive made mistakes instead of intentionally misleading people for well over a year.

“Your crime was committed with a little more elegance and sophistication than many I see,” Geiger told Marsh on Thursday. “But you don’t get credit for that.”

___

Follow Jeffrey Collins on Twitter at https://twitter.com/JSCollinsAP.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS DFW

Former Boeing 737 Chief Technical Pilot Indicted In North Texas For Fraud, ‘Deceived The FAA’

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The former chief technical pilot for Boeing was indicted Thursday in North Texas for deceiving the FAA in connection with the federal agency’s evaluation of the 737 Max airplane. The federal grand jury for the Northern District of Texas returned the indictment against Mark A. Forkner, 49, who lives in Keller. Credit: Linkedin The indictment alleges Forkner worked to defraud “Boeing’s U.S. based airline customers to obtain tens of millions of dollars for Boeing.” Court documents indicate Forkner deceived the FAA during the agency’s evaluation and certification of Boeing’s 737 MAX airplane. The indictment alleges Forkner “provided the agency with materially...
WDVM 25

Prosecutors: Capitol cop told Jan. 6 rioter to hide evidence

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. Capitol Police officer has been indicted on obstruction of justice charges after prosecutors say he helped to hide evidence of a rioter’s involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection.The officer, Michael A. Riley, is accused of tipping off someone who participated in the riot by telling them to remove posts from […]
WASHINGTON, DC
GreenwichTime

US nuclear repository completes key mining project

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — After seven years of mining, federal officials say work to carve out the eighth disposal area at the U.S. government’s underground nuclear waste repository is complete. Managers at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant are planning to use the space beginning next year. Workers still need to...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Virginia State
State
South Carolina State
WYFF4.com

Judge OKs 2-year sentence in doomed nuke project

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A former utility executive who lied to ratepayers and regulators after he found out a pair of nuclear reactors being built in South Carolina were hopelessly behind schedule, costing billions of dollars, isheading to prison. A state judge Monday accepted a two-year sentence for ex-SCANA CEO...
COLUMBIA, SC
wpde.com

Former SCANA CEO readies for 2 years in prison in nuclear debacle

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — An executive who lied to regulators about two South Carolina nuclear plants that never generated a watt of power is ready to go to prison. Former SCANA Corp. CEO Kevin Marsh has agreed with prosecutors that he should spend two years in prison. He goes before...
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Energy#Prison#Fbi#Nuclear Reactors#Nuclear Plants#Spartanburg#Scana#South Carolina Circuit#Westinghouse Electric Co#V C Summer
The Intercept

A Florida Anarchist Will Spend Years in Prison for Online Posts Prompted by Jan. 6 Riot

On Tuesday, a Florida judge sentenced Daniel Baker, an anti-fascist activist, to 44 months in federal prison for social media posts that called for armed defense against possible far-right attacks on the state’s Capitol in the wake of the January 6 riots. Baker, a 34-year-old yoga teacher and emergency medical technician trainee, had no previous criminal convictions and has already been held for 10 months of harsh pretrial detention, including seven months in solitary confinement. He never brought a weapon near a government building; he amassed no armed anti-fascist forces; he made no threats on a single individual.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Cousins who stormed US Capitol on 6 January get longer jail terms than prosecution asked for

A federal judge threw the book at a pair of cousins who pleaded guilty to entering the US Capitol on 6 January, sentencing them to jail time longer than what the prosecution recommended in return for their guilty plea.Prosecutors dropped more serious charges against Robert Bauer and Edward Hemenway as part of a deal to plead guilty to the misdemeanour of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.But instead of the 30 days in jail and $500 in fines recommended by the Department of Justice, the US District Judge Tanya Chutkan ordered the family rioters to 45 days...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
KRMG

Tennessee postal worker killings raise stress as concern

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — (AP) — Postal workers returned to their jobs Wednesday after the shooting of a supervisor and manager by a letter carrier inside a sorting facility in Tennessee, where a colleague said the pandemic is putting U.S. Postal Service employees nationwide under stress. Two workers were fatally shot...
TENNESSEE STATE
mymoinfo.com

Governor Parson Confirms Execution at Bonne Terre Prison

Despite the pleas from many groups, Governor Mike Parson confirmed this afternoon that Missouri will carry out the execution of Ernest Lee Johnson tomorrow evening at the prison in Bonne Terre. Johnson was tried and convicted for the brutal murder of three innocent victims during a robbery in 1994 in Columbia. A news release from the governor’s office says the evidence showed Johnson went to great lengths to plan and conceal his crime. Three juries reviewed Johnson’s case and recommended a sentence of death. The news release went on to say Johnson’s claim that he is not competent to be executed has been reviewed and rejected by a jury and the courts six different times, including a unanimous decision by the Missouri Supreme Court. J.
BONNE TERRE, MO
CBS Atlanta

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming Soon?

(CBS Baltimore) —  The pandemic continues well after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, and President Biden has instituted stronger efforts to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has made strong gains overall. But some people have yet to experience any real improvement. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended over a month ago. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills, and a fourth stimulus check could help. A few places, including California, have recognized that need for...
BUSINESS
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
5K+
Followers
33K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy