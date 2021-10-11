CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japan weather bureau: 60% chance of La Nina returning between autumn and winter

Agriculture Online
 5 days ago

TOKYO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Japan's weather bureau said on Monday that there was a 60% chance of La Nina returning between the northern hemisphere autumn and winter. Last month, it had said there was a 70% chance of no El Nino or La Nina occurring through the winter. The...

www.agriculture.com

La Nina is here and it's not good news for Arizona's drought

ARIZONA, USA — The good news is, Arizona will probably be nice and warm for the winter this year. The bad news is, it’s because of La Nina, and that could make Arizona’s bad drought even worse. “We are still within that drought," Arizona State Climatologist Erinanne Saffell said. "It...
La Niña is coming. Here’s what that means for winter weather in the U.S.

La Niña will most likely be joining us for the winter again, according to federal forecasters. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Climate Prediction Center announced on Thursday that La Niña conditions have developed and are expected to continue, with an 87% chance that they will be in place from December to February.
Hawaiʻi Expects Above Average Rainfall With La Nina Return

HAWAIʻI - The National Weather Service in Honolulu shared its outlook in a virtual news conference on Friday. (BIVN) – Most locations in Hawaiʻi had near-to-below average rainfall over the summer, but climate models favor above average rainfall through the upcoming wet season. The NOAA National Weather Service in Honolulu...
La Nina Is Here.

OK so, Thanksgiving is 6 weeks from yesterday and Christmas Eve is 10 weeks from today! No I’m not thinking shopping just giving a little perspective on time and how quickly winter will be here. The reason for that is the weather. I love Fall. I just don’t like what comes next. It looks like we’re in another “La Nina” weather cycle as opposed to “El Nino”. I get em confused, but hey I’m not a weatherman and I don’t play one on TV. La Niña translated from Spanish as “little girl” is a natural ocean-atmospheric phenomenon marked by cooler than average sea surface temperatures across the central and eastern Pacific Ocean near the equator that consequently impact weather across the world. That translates into wetter weather for us here in the midwest, more drought out west and the possibility that the hurricane season could be extended. For More Read Below.
Chance of La Niña winter rises, forecasters say. Here’s what it means for your state

There’s now a 87% chance that La Niña may return between December and February — up by 17% from original forecasts. This means that weather patterns will look a little different this winter and spring — depending on your location, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Climate Prediction Center announced Thursday.
La Nina is back with cooler, wetter weather for Western Washington, but it might be weaker this year

While the start of fall has already been unseasonably chilly with the coldest early-October day in over a century recorded this week, Washington's upcoming winter is looking to be even wetter and cooler than normal after climate forecasters from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) confirmed Thursday that conditions for a La Niña pattern had materialized for the second year in a row.
Chance of La Niña winter rises, forecasters say. Here’s what it means for your state

The leaves are falling and autumn is officially here! It’s time to clear our sidewalks and start preparing for winter weather

낙엽이 떨어지는 계절, 공식적인 가을이 되었습니다! 이제는 보도를 정리하고 겨울 날씨에 대비할 때입니다. 落葉紛飛，秋天如期而至！是清理我們的人行道並開始為冬季天氣做準備的時候了. ቅጠሎቹ እየረገፉ ናቸው እና መከር በይፋ ገብቷል! የእግረኛ መንገዶቻችንን ለማፅዳት እና ለክረምቱ የአየር ሁኔታ መዘጋጀት የምንጀምርበት ጊዜ ነው. What you need to know:. In autumn, we all need to do our part to keep our sidewalks,...
