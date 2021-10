The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Tennis team had quite the regular season with a 15-3 dual record and ranked fifth in the latest Minnesota State Girl’s Tennis Class A rankings!!! All that only got them a second place seed as Park Rapids, who beat Crookston on Saturday 4-3, secured the number one seed!! The Section 8A TEAM Tournament starts today at three home sites while number one seed, Park Rapids gets a bye as their are seven schools in the Section. Crookston will host Long Prairie-Grey Eagle in a quarterfinal match at the Crookston High School Tennis Courts starting at 3:00 PM this afternoon. The Pirates have faced Long Prairie-Grey Eagle one time during the season and they beat the Thunder 7-0 back on August 31 at a Park Rapids Quadrangular. The winner of the Crookston/Long Prairie-Grey Eagle match will advance to the Section semi-finals at the Fargo Courts Plus facility to play either Staples-Motley or Parkers Prairie.

9 DAYS AGO