Mari Scheiffele (Photo: Business Wire)

Ipsen (Euronext: IPN; ADR: IPSEY) announced today the appointment of Mari Scheiffele as EVP and President, Specialty Care International, effective November 1 st 2021. Based in Boulogne, France, she will be reporting directly to David Loew, CEO, Ipsen, and serve on the Executive Leadership Team.

"Along with the ELT, we are very pleased to welcome Mari to Ipsen. Her diverse experience will be critical in developing our three key therapeutic areas, Oncology, Rare Disease and Neuroscience, by continuing to strengthen Ipsen's international commercial presence in over 115 countries, excluding North America. Mari also brings valuable capabilities in transformation which she built over the course of her previous roles at Novartis and McKinsey. We are looking forward to working closely with her," said David Loew, CEO, Ipsen.

Mari brings 20 years of healthcare leadership experience, from across the industry, having worked in the US, Europe and in Japan. She joins Ipsen from Novartis where she has been in both global strategic and country operational roles, first in Japan and then in the UK. Most recently, Mari has been General Manager, Novartis Oncology UK & Ireland where with a focus on patient-centricity, evidence-based medicine, and partnership, she has driven a successful business transformation.

In addition to her depth in Oncology, Mari has worked in other specialty care environments such as ophthalmology, neuroscience and immunology. Prior to Novartis, Mari was a partner at McKinsey & Company in New York and in Switzerland in Pharmaceuticals and Medical Products.

" I'm delighted to be joining Ipsen at such an exciting time," said Mari Scheiffele. "Ipsen has an inspiring strategy, strong growth and a fantastic culture of collaboration, and excellence. I look forward to working with my new colleagues on Ipsen's International team, across its broad reach of markets, to bring Ipsen's transformative innovations to patients around the World."

Mari speaks English, Finnish and Japanese and holds a doctorate in neuroscience from Harvard Medical School.

Ipsen

Ipsen is a global, mid-sized biopharmaceutical company focused on transformative medicines in Oncology, Rare Disease and Neuroscience; it also has a well-established Consumer Healthcare business. With total sales of over €2.5bn in FY 2020, Ipsen sells more than 20 medicines in over 115 countries, with a direct commercial presence in more than 30 countries. The Company's research and development efforts are focused on its innovative and differentiated technological platforms located in the heart of leading biotechnological and life-science hubs: Paris-Saclay, France; Oxford, U.K.; Cambridge, U.S.; Shanghai, China. Ipsen has around 5,700 colleagues worldwide and is listed in Paris (Euronext: IPN) and in the U.S. through a Sponsored Level I American Depositary Receipt program (ADR: IPSEY). For more information, visit ipsen.com.

Forward-looking statements

The forward-looking statements, objectives and targets contained herein are based on Ipsen's management strategy, current views and assumptions. Such statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those anticipated herein. All of the above risks could affect Ipsen's future ability to achieve its financial targets, which were set assuming reasonable macroeconomic conditions based on the information available today. Use of the words 'believes', 'anticipates' and 'expects' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, including Ipsen's expectations regarding future events, including regulatory filings and determinations. Moreover, the targets described in this document were prepared without taking into account external growth assumptions and potential future acquisitions, which may alter these parameters. These objectives are based on data and assumptions regarded as reasonable by Ipsen. These targets depend on conditions or facts likely to happen in the future, and not exclusively on historical data. Actual results may depart significantly from these targets given the occurrence of certain risks and uncertainties, notably the fact that a promising product in early development phase or clinical trial may end up never being launched on the market or reaching its commercial targets, notably for regulatory or competition reasons. Ipsen must face or might face competition from generic products that might translate into a loss of market share. Furthermore, the Research and Development process involves several stages each of which involves the substantial risk that Ipsen may fail to achieve its objectives and be forced to abandon its efforts with regards to a product in which it has invested significant sums. Therefore, Ipsen cannot be certain that favorable results obtained during preclinical trials will be confirmed subsequently during clinical trials, or that the results of clinical trials will be sufficient to demonstrate the safe and effective nature of the product concerned. There can be no guarantees a product will receive the necessary regulatory approvals or that the product will prove to be commercially successful. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Other risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to, general industry conditions and competition; general economic factors, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation and health care legislation; global trends toward health care cost containment; technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product development, including obtaining regulatory approval; Ipsen's ability to accurately predict future market conditions; manufacturing difficulties or delays; financial instability of international economies and sovereign risk; dependence on the effectiveness of Ipsen's patents and other protections for innovative products; and the exposure to litigation, including patent litigation, and/or regulatory actions. Ipsen also depends on third parties to develop and market some of its products which could potentially generate substantial royalties; these partners could behave in such ways which could cause damage to Ipsen's activities and financial results. Ipsen cannot be certain that its partners will fulfil their obligations. It might be unable to obtain any benefit from those agreements. A default by any of Ipsen's partners could generate lower revenues than expected. Such situations could have a negative impact on Ipsen's business, financial position or performance. Ipsen expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements, targets or estimates contained in this press release to reflect any change in events, conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which any such statements are based, unless so required by applicable law. Ipsen's business is subject to the risk factors outlined in its registration documents filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers. The risks and uncertainties set out are not exhaustive and the reader is advised to refer to Ipsen's 2020 Universal Registration Document, available on ipsen.com.

Ipsen appoints Mari Scheiffele as EVP and President, Specialty Care International

