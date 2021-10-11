Fiji Airways Set To Welcome Visitors From The US From 2nd December

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fiji Airways, Fiji's national airline, has announced that flights to the South Pacific paradise will officially resume for fully vaccinated international travellers from 1st December 2021, with the first commercial flight from the United States to Fiji since March 2020 scheduled to depart Los Angeles and San Francisco on November 30th, arriving in Fiji (Nadi) 2nd December.

From 30th November, Fiji Airways will launch daily flights from Los Angeles to Fiji (Nadi) utilising its brand new Airbus A350-900 aircraft, five flights a week from San Francisco on its A330 aircraft, and two flights a week from Honolulu utilising it Boeing 737 MAX.

Visitors from the US will be among the first to enjoy a well-deserved vacation in one of the world's first fully vaccinated tourist destinations, with Fiji on track to have the entire working population vaccinated by November. Award-winning Fiji Airways, with its two distinct achievements for COVID Safety and wellness, is offering exclusive package holidays with luxury resorts at prices up to 45% more affordable than 2019 rates.

Four nights per person at the luxury Sofitel Fiji Resort & Spa on Denarau Island, Fiji, with its rich array of exciting guest offerings start from $1249 USD, including return flights with Fiji Airways, accommodation, all meals, transfers and more. Four nights at the same resort for a family of four (two adults and two kids), including return flights with Fiji Airways, accommodation, all meals, transfers and more will start from $3499 USD.

The Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama announced the travel framework which would allow Fiji to reopen its borders to tourists from 1st December after more than 20 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All arriving travellers must be fully vaccinated, present evidence of a 72-hour negative RT-PCR test prior to boarding, and complete an additional rapid test at their pre-booked resort or hotel upon arrival before commencing their holiday quarantine free.

Fiji Airways Managing Director & CEO Andre Viljoen said "After almost two years of no tourism, we cannot wait to welcome back international travellers from 1st December and greet them with our famous Fijian hospitality. We can finally give our American friends a big bula welcome onboard our aircraft and safely transport them to a well-deserved vacation in paradise."

"We fully support the health protocols and travel framework laid out by the Fijian Government for safety of Fijians and visitors alike. In addition to the measures announced, we have our Travel Ready programme to safeguard the wellbeing of staff and customers, which includes mask-wearing at all appropriate times on board our aircraft and at the airport."

" Fiji is a pioneer of COVID-safe international travel; our entire working population is on track to be fully vaccinated by November and we are the only airline in the Australia-Pacific region to achieve a Skytrax 5-Star COVID Safety rating as well as the highest Hospital Grade "Diamond" certification by APEX Health and Safety powered by Simpliflying," said Mr Viljoen.

Fiji Airways will adjust its planned schedules accordingly if certain states or destinations remain closed for international travel on 1st December.

For more information and to view the full flight schedule and all package deals please visit: https://www.fijiairways.com

EXAMPLE OF FIJI AIRWAYS' PACKAGE DEALS - PER PERSON

Shangri-La Fijian Resort Yanuca Island, Fiji - 6 Nights from US$1,299 (Flights, Accommodation, All Meals, Transfers & More)

InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa - 6 Nights from US$1,499 (Flights, Accommodation, All Meals, Transfers & More)

Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay - 6 Nights from US$1,699 (Flights, Accommodation, All Meals, Transfers & More)

Sheraton Resort & Spa, Tokoriki Island Fiji - 6 Nights from US$1,799 (Flights, Accommodation, All Meals, Transfers & More)

Castaway Island Resort - 6 Nights from US$1,899 (Flights, Accommodation, All Meals, Transfers & More)

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fiji-airways-set-to-welcome-visitors-from-the-us-from-2nd-december-301396687.html

SOURCE Fiji Airways