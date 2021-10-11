CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Memorandum Of Understanding Between "SWCC" And "Cummins Arabia" For Hydrogen Production: To Meet The Challenges Of Climate Change With Alternative Energy

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Saline Water Conversion Corporation and Cummins Saudi Arabia Company Ltd. signed a memorandum of understanding on developing a hydrogen gas production plant, on the concluding day of WETEX 2021.

The Corporation intends to implement this project in the context of its commitment to developing innovative sustainable solutions for the water industry sector globally. This initiative is in line with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 of adopting clean energy in its projects and diversifying its economic resources to lead the world in the production of alternative energy. With the financial ability of Cummins to deploy large-scale hydrogen projects, backed by global presence, mass production facilities, and the active participation in different global energy councils (such as hydrogen councils), makes the company a trusted player to meet the needs of the growing hydrogen economy.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by His Excellency the Executive Director of Investments - Mr. Issam bin Abdullah Al-Jarba on behalf of SWCC and by Mr. Amit Deshpande, Managing Director, Cummins Arabia. This comes in line with the Kingdom's approach to cooperate in the production of clean hydrogen and establish a joint fund to innovate related technologies. A step to activate the circular carbon economy, to support strategic efforts and an outstanding commitment to confront climate change and reduce carbon emissions.

The memorandum, which came on the sidelines of Dubai Expo 2020, included strengthening cooperation in engineering and research consultancy, and training in renewable energy. This is within the framework of Desalination's direction as an industrial entity active in economic development - to tackle the challenges posed by global climate change by innovating practical solutions that employ modern and promising technologies and reduce carbon emissions; developing hydrogen gas production facilities and adopting hydrogen as an energy source; and to support the transformation of the water industry into a safe industry that is more committed to the environment and at a lower cost for the industrial and civil sectors.

The MoU moves the economy one step closer to the Kingdom's Vision 2030 with large projects that adopt hydrogen energy for carbon-free sustainable societies. And departments like Saline Water Conversion Corporation supporting the development of hydrogen as a source of energy is a contributing factor in reshaping global energy chains and helping energy production in an environmentally friendly manner by reducing emissions.

About Cummins:

Through research and innovation, Cummins has been at the forefront of low-carbon technologies. With its 70+ years of Electrolysis and 25 years plus fuel cell production expertise Cummins has built a diverse Hydrogen Technology portfolio and is a leader in Battery, Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Production Technologies. Hydrogen Technology | Cummins Inc.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1656590/Cummins_Arabia.jpg

Contact: Maninder KaurMarketing Manager sm888@cummins.com+971 561996499

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/memorandum-of-understanding-between-swcc-and-cummins-arabia-for-hydrogen-production-to-meet-the-challenges-of-climate-change-with-alternative-energy-301396628.html

SOURCE Cummins Arabia

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Bitcoin-mining power plant raises ire of environmentalists

An obstacle to large-scale bitcoin mining is finding enough cheap energy to run the huge, power-gobbling computer arrays that create and transact cryptocurrency. One mining operation in central New York came up with a novel solution that has alarmed environmentalists. It uses its own power plant.Greenidge Generation runs a once-mothballed plant near the shore of Seneca Lake in the Finger Lakes region to produce about 44 megawatts to run 15,300 computer servers, plus additional electricity it sends into the state's power grid. The megawatts dedicated to Bitcoin might be enough electricity to power more than 35,000 homes.Proponents call it a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Conversation U.S.

Why banning financing for fossil fuel projects in Africa isn't a climate solution

Today’s global energy inequities are staggering. Video gamers in California consume more electricity than entire nations. The average Tanzanian used only one-sixth the electricity consumed by a typical American refrigerator in 2014. Globally, the top 10% of countries consume 20 times more energy than the bottom 10%. And 1.1 billion sub-Saharan Africans share the same amount of power generation capacity as Germany’s 83 million people. At least half have no access to electricity at all. These stark energy inequalities are fueling thorny debates around financing Africa’s energy future as world leaders and their negotiators prepare for COP26, the United Nations climate conference in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
EurekAlert

Climate change threatens hydropower energy security in the Amazon basin

Hydropower is the dominant source of energy in the Amazon region, the world’s largest river basin and a hotspot for future hydropower development. However, a new Global Environmental Change study warns that in the coming decades, climate change-driven reductions in precipitation and river discharge will diminish the Amazon’s hydropower capacity.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hydrogen Economy#Hydrogen Production#Water Desalination#Renewable Energy#Hydrogen Technologies#Cummins Arabia
mediapost.com

Greedy Dinosaur Campaign Shows How Energy Companies Ignore Climate Change

The Paris agency Steve created a humorous campaign for ekWateur, a French independent energy provider, to make a very serious point about encouraging people to switch to renewable energy, which is naturally replenished through sunlight, wind, rain, tides, waves, and geothermal heat. “It's a relatively new industry and one that's...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Climate change: Green hydrogen plan for Flotta oil terminal

Plans to turn the Flotta Oil Terminal in Orkney into one of the world's first large-scale green hydrogen plants have been unveiled. French oil giant TotalEnergies is part of a consortium proposing to use offshore wind power to produce hydrogen on an industrial scale at the facility. Terminal operator Repsol...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
omahanews.net

Memorandum of Understanding signed to boost exports of citrus, value-added products

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], October 11 (ANI): Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ICAR-Central Citrus Research Institute (ICAR-CCRI), Nagpur to boost exports of citrus and its value-added products, informed the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Monday. According to a statement...
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Climate mitigation scenarios with persistent COVID-19-related energy demand changes

The COVID-19 pandemic caused radical temporary breaks with past energy use trends. How post-pandemic recovery will impact the longer-term energy transition is unclear. Here we present a set of global COVID-19 shock-and-recovery scenarios that systematically explore the effect of demand changes persisting. Our pathways project final energy demand reductions of 1"“36 EJ"‰yrâˆ’1 by 2025 and cumulative CO2 emission reductions of 14"“45 GtCO2 by 2030. Uncertainty ranges depend on the depth and duration of the economic downturn and demand-side changes. Recovering from the pandemic with energy-efficient practices embedded in new patterns of travel, work, consumption and production reduces climate mitigation challenges. A low energy demand recovery reduces carbon prices for a 1.5"‰Â°C-consistent pathway by 19%, lowers energy supply investments until 2030 by US$1.8 trillion and softens the pressure to rapidly upscale renewable energy technologies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ABC 15 News

Nikola inks hydrogen production deal with Canada's TC Energy

Nikola, the Phoenix-based maker of zero-emission vehicles, announced a joint development agreement with Canada’s TC Energy on Thursday to co-develop hydrogen production facilities in the U.S. and Canada. Nikola Corp. (Nasdaq: NKLA) and Calgary, Canada-based TC Energy Corp. (TSX, NYSE: TRP) have agreed to collaborate on development, construction and operation...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phys.org

Understanding how a crab's complex life cycle will respond to climate change

For many marine animals, like the Dungeness crab, seasonality and timing are components of complex life cycles, where disruptions can have serious implications for the population. Understanding how climate change will impact each life stage is no small undertaking when considering all variables and moving parts in a changing environment. Despite these challenges, this information is vital for sustainable fishery management and to inform new conservation strategies.
ENVIRONMENT
bluemountaineagle.com

Understanding our changing climate: We play a part for future generations

Recently, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released its latest assessment regarding the increasing risks of climate change. The IPCC report was developed by 234 climate scientists from 66 countries. The report says the connection between human emissions of greenhouse gases and global warming is “unequivocal.” The report goes on...
AMERICAS
MarketWatch

Energy crisis? What experts are saying as world faces historic energy-price crunch

Prices of fossil fuels around the globe have been surging. Some commodity pros are referring to this current condition as an “energy crisis,” one that could have far-reaching implications for average Americans but also for energy policy as the U.S. --- and the rest of the world --- attempts to wean itself off crude oil and transition to renewable sources of power.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ScienceAlert

Jet Fuel Made From This Crop Could Cut Emissions by Up to 68%, New Analysis Proves

The aviation industry is necessary for the world we live in today, but it places a strain on the environment, thanks to emissions from petroleum-based fossil fuel. According to a new study, we could reduce these emissions by up to 68 percent – by switching to a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) derived from plants. Specifically, the non-edible oilseed crop Brassica carinata, a variety of mustard plant. And it could be more cost-effective than petroleum fuel. "If we can secure feedstock supply and provide suitable economic incentives along the supply chain, we could potentially produce carinata-based SAF in the southern United States," says...
INDUSTRY
hot96.com

China says will secure energy supplies while meeting climate targets

BEIJING (Reuters) – China will secure domestic energy supplies this winter while ensuring its climate change targets are met, a state planning official said on Wednesday. The comments come as several regions grapple with their worst power crunch in years, driven by shortages of power-generating fuels, record-high coal prices and surging power demand as manufacturing activity cranks up in the world’s second largest economy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
58K+
Post
216K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy