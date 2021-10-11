Kirk Herbstreit lists new Top 6 following Week 6 in CFB
Week 6 provided a shakeup to many rankings systems with the surprising loss by No. 1 Alabama. Heading on the road to face Texas A&M, Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide team actually erased a two-score deficit in the second half. Alabama battled all the way back for a 38-31 lead in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, the Tide watched as A&M rattled off the last 10 points of the game, including a game-winning field goal as time expired.saturdaytradition.com
Comments / 0