CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Deconstructing the dinner playlist

By Conor Durkin
Michigan Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’re standing before your stovetop, spatula in hand as the oil begins to heat up in your pan, the sun already setting and casting a shadow of the clock tower across from your kitchen window. Your stomach and the burner growl in anticipation as you scroll through your playlists, looking for the perfect song to start your cooking: one hand clutching a bowl of ingredients just inches away, ready to be stir-fried, the other hand hovering above your phone screen, deciding between the melodic gems of Brazilian Samba or Spanish Bolero.

www.michigandaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
northernstar.info

Lifestyle’s weekly Spotify playlist #23

The Acacia Strain – “EARTH WILL BECOME DEATH”. American metalcore band Zao has been kicking around in the scene since 1993. The great thing about the band is that they’re still releasing stellar tracks like “Ship of Theseus.” The progressions and riffs absolutely rip across the track with a frenzy. “Ship of Theseus” was meant to be played on the loudest speakers possible.
MUSIC
edinboronow.com

Spectator Staff Playlist - October 2021

AJR – “Way Less Sad”. I’ve enjoyed AJR for a couple years ago, around 2016 when I heard “Weak”. Since then, I’ve checked in on their songs and albums and enjoyed many, but this one has been stuck in my head for a few weeks. I tend to enjoy happy sounding songs, that aren’t quite too happy. It also has me excited to see them in May.
SCIENCE
c895.org

Save The Wave Playlist (10.07.21)

INXS – Listen Like Thieves (Select Remix) Eurythmics – Sexcrime (1984) Peter Schilling – Major Tom (Coming Home) (Culture Shock Remix) Kim Wilde – Kids In America (Coast To Coast Remix) INXS – Don’t Change. The Cure – A Forest. The B-52’s – Private Idaho. Robert Seidler – Christian Boy.
MUSIC
Elite Daily

These Spooky Pop Songs Are Certified Halloween Playlist Bops

Every holiday needs a perfect soundtrack, and while there are countless Christmas songs out there, quality Halloween bops are harder to find. Thankfully, I've got you covered on the perfect playlist to throw on while carving pumpkins, devouring candy, or hosting your next costume party. These pop songs for Halloween playlists will get the party started and are spooktastic from start to finish.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Rina Sawayama
Person
Marvin Gaye
Person
Joni Mitchell
Michigan Daily

The downfall of ‘Bon Appetit,’ one year later

I spent almost the entirety of my pandemic year in my apartment in Ann Arbor, which is to say that I spent it on my couch in front of my TV. The early days of quarantine have mostly turned to mush in my memory, but one thing I can remember distinctly is watching Claire Saffitz make gourmet Girl Scout Cookies.
ANN ARBOR, MI
swiowanewssource.com

Dinner in a Pinch

Welcome back to "Dinner in a Pinch" with Chef Jamie Koehler, a quick and easy guide to restaurant quality meals and side dishes for you and your family to enjoy. The secret to this delightful dinner is fresh herbs a little cayenne pepper and rich butter pecans. This dinner is Gluten-free and serves four. I created this meal in my God Mother's kitchen in Sioux Falls, South Dakota as a unique take on a hearty country classic. A nice couple of sides that I would recommend would be Yukon Gold mashed potatoes and asparagus. This dish serves four.
CASS COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youtube Music#Music Video#Playlists#Arts#Food Drink#Brazilian#Spanish#Italian
ktswblog.net

Playlist Guide: Experimental Rock

Welcome to Playlist Guide, a series of articles dedicated to playlists I curate. I will recommend around five to six songs that best fit my topic. For my first Playlist Guide I made an experimental rock playlist featuring my favorite songs of the genre. For those who may not know,...
MUSIC
Alt 101.7

Indies Only Playlist for October 2, 2021

This past Saturday, Courtney Barnett, Third Eye Blind, IDLES, and our friends PREACHERVAN returned with new music as did many others!. Congrats also goes out to Courtney Barnett for landing at the top of the SubModern specialty charts this week! Stereogum.com described her new track Write a List of Things to Look Forward To as, "a twinkly, amiable indie rocker with bleakly self-aware lyrics." Very accurate!
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
MUSIC
Michigan Daily

The Food B-Side

Like art, food has the ability to bring us back to our fondest memories of people, places and moments. Food can comfort us and help us feel connected to others, but it can also force us to confront our deepest insecurities. We make countless movies, television shows, cookbooks, songs and TikToks honoring food. And I, for one, will never stop getting sucked into the trap of watching videos of a stranger cook and consume their own delicious creation in the wee hours of the nighttime.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Michigan Daily

The music beat’s alternative fall playlist

We’ve seen the start of fall before: leaves falling, miniature pumpkins on flannel picnic spreads, plaid pajamas, dry wood in the fireplace, coats for the first time in a long time. We’ve also heard the start of fall before: Bon Iver, Bright Eyes, folklore, anything that Sufjan Stevens breathes on, you get the idea.
MUSIC
kcrw.com

Rita Dove: “Playlist for the Apocalypse”

The US Poet Laureate from ’93 to ’95, winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Poetry, honored with both the National Humanities Medal and the National Medal of Arts—readers, it’s been too long since Rita Dove has blessed us with her writing. She speaks about relearning how to write after her multiple sclerosis diagnosis. And her experiences with racism as a Black woman wherever she goes. She says “Playlist for the Apocalypse” echoes what’s going on in the world, from many different historical and personal directions, while meaning to comfort the reader.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
downtownny.com

These Spotify Playlists Will Soundtrack Your Lower Manhattan Experience

If you’ve ever passed by the Fearless Girl statue and felt compelled to put on a blood-pumping Olivia Rodrigo track, well, you’re not alone. And now, we’ve made it easier for you — as part of the Alliance’s Do You. Downtown marketing campaign, with themed playlists for Lower Manhattan on Spotify.
MUSIC
delawarepublic.org

Arts Playlist: 'Fantasy and the Medieval Past'

A new Delaware Art Museum exhibition traces medieval fantasy themes through American illustrator and author Howard Pyle and young adult literature. Fantasy and the Medieval Past was conceived by University of Delaware instructor Emily Shartrand and in this week’s Arts Playlist she joins Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele to talk about the exhibit and how America’s concept of medieval fantasy has changed over the last century:
VISUAL ART
Bon Appétit

The Dinner Party Is Dead. Long Live the Dinner Party

This story is part of The New Rules of Dinner Parties, a new collection of advice, recipes, and perspectives on one of the things we’ve missed the most. Read all the stories here. Nora Ephron, the writer and filmmaker, said that a round table works best for a dinner party....
RECIPES
at40.com

5 Tricks for Creating The Spookiest Halloween Playlist

Halloween is just around the corner, and what better way to celebrate the ghouly season than to create a spooky playlist. With the iHeart app, creating a music playlist is just a few easy clicks away. Sign Up For Free. Firstly, download the free iHeart App inside the app store...
LIFESTYLE
wers.org

Playlist: New Discoveries 10/12

JAPANESE BREAKFAST - “PAPRIKA”. Heading Japanese Breakfast’s third full-length album, Jubilee, “Paprika” possesses that classic ethereal and layered sound that’s always been associated with Michele Zauner’s music. She beautifully depicts what it’s like to be in the spotlight and at the center of attention. This is noted by both the lyrics and the parade and marching band sounds in the chorus of the song. As Zauner sings, she truly feels lucky to have “strangers who feel it, who listen, who linger on every word” of her songs and other artistic ventures. “Paprika” has already received lots of praise from multiple sources such as Rolling Stone and NPR. The song was also performed live on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Be sure to check it out along with the rest of the recently released Jubilee.
MUSIC
beatportal.com

Playlist of the Week: Agoria

I’m a huge fan of Nick Hornby. First because he loves soccer. So do I. Second because his book High Fidelity is a must read about the important and impactful task to make a chart. Third, because he makes fun of the two first points. To share advice as far...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy