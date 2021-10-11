Deconstructing the dinner playlist

JAPANESE BREAKFAST - “PAPRIKA”. Heading Japanese Breakfast’s third full-length album, Jubilee, “Paprika” possesses that classic ethereal and layered sound that’s always been associated with Michele Zauner’s music. She beautifully depicts what it’s like to be in the spotlight and at the center of attention. This is noted by both the lyrics and the parade and marching band sounds in the chorus of the song. As Zauner sings, she truly feels lucky to have “strangers who feel it, who listen, who linger on every word” of her songs and other artistic ventures. “Paprika” has already received lots of praise from multiple sources such as Rolling Stone and NPR. The song was also performed live on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Be sure to check it out along with the rest of the recently released Jubilee.

