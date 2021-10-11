CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disordered eating and the death of my creativity

By Erin Evans
Michigan Daily
Cover picture for the articleWriting was how I defined myself before food was all that mattered. I was a writer. This was the part of me that connected to the world outside of myself, what I thought about and what I wanted to do. I lived to tell stories. They could be stories I made up, stories of other people or stories of my own. It wasn’t something I questioned or decided to care about; it had always been there, as much a part of me as my arms and hair and stomach.

