Chiefs defense again a let-down in 38-20 loss to Bills

Frankfort Times
 5 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Tyrann Mathieu said everything necessary about the Kansas City Chiefs defense without uttering a word. The All-Pro safety was tailing a play late in the first half Sunday night against Buffalo when Bills quarterback Josh Allen heaved a pass down the sideline. It soared over Mathieu's head, then right over that of safety Daniel Sorensen, landing in the hands of tight end Dawson Knox for a 53-yard touchdown reception.

www.ftimes.com

WGR550

Capaccio: Arrow Up/Arrow Down: Bills at Chiefs

There are a lot of arrows to get to after the Bills big 38-20 victory over the two time defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs. Let's get to them and for the fourth week in a row, we get to start with those pointing up. ARROW UP. • Leslie Frazier.
NFL
chatsports.com

Final score: Chiefs rolled by Bills, lose 38-20 on Sunday Night Football

For the fourth time in the last six games, the Kansas City Chiefs have lost. For the second time in that span, it was a blowout. The Buffalo Bills came into Arrowhead Stadium and stifled the Chiefs’ offense, forcing four turnovers and holding them to 13 points until late in the fourth quarter — all on the way to a 38-20 victory..
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report card: Bills top Chiefs, 38-20

Now the Buffalo Bills know they can beat the back-to-back AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs. The Bills made a statement on Sunday night, routing the Chiefs by 18 points, and they are now fully in control of getting the top playoff seed in the AFC. Following the Bills’ win, here’s...
NFL
Kansas City Star

Allen, Bills beat Chiefs 38-20 in AFC title game rematch

Bills quarterback Josh Allen scrambled to the left on the mushy turf in Arrowhead Stadium, saw the Chiefs defensive back go low for the tackle and made like an Olympian by leaping over him for a first down. Apropos as Buffalo finally cleared one of its biggest hurdles in the...
NFL
wesb.com

Bills Batter Chiefs 38-20 On 100.1 The HERO

The Buffalo Bills battered the Kansas City Chiefs 38-20 last night in a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship game on 100.1 The HERO. Josh Allen finished the night 15 of 26 passing for 315 yards and 3 touchdowns with no interceptions. He also added 59 yards and a score on the ground.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Instant analysis of Chiefs' Week 5 loss to Bills

The Kansas City Chiefs had a flat performance on Sunday night against the Buffalo Bills in Week 5. They got embarrassed on their home turf, on both sides of the ball. There are no moral victories to be had either. The offense regressed, the defense regressed and the playcalling didn’t help out either side until it was too late.
NFL
FanSided

Buffalo Bills: 7 Quick thoughts on their 38-20 win over the Chiefs

These were some quick thoughts from the Buffalo Bills blowout win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5. The last time the Buffalo Bills were in Arrowhead Stadium, they were watching confetti fall as the Chiefs were celebrating an AFC Championship victory and earning a trip to the Super Bowl. While a trip to the Super Bowl wasn’t on the line Sunday night, this was a great win for the Buffalo Bills as they were able to officially close the chapter on last season with a 38-20 win over the Chiefs.
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

Opponent Scout: Bills’ defense will pounce on Chiefs’ mistakes

In this weekly opponent scout series, I’ll break down the Kansas City Chiefs’ upcoming opponent by examining their strengths, weaknesses and tendencies — and how those things affect their matchup with the Chiefs. Week 5 will feature one of the biggest AFC matchups so far this season. The Chiefs will...
NFL
News 4 Buffalo

Bills crush the Chiefs 38-20

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIVB) — Not even a lightning delay could stop the Buffalo Bills from finally getting revenge on the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of the 2020 AFC Championship game on Sunday Night Football. The Bills finished with a 38-20 victory over the Chiefs, and it was all Buffalo the entire time. […]
NFL
Sunday Night Football: Bills make a statement with 38-20 victory over Chiefs

The Bills spent a lot of time during the offseason coming up with ways to close the gap between themselves and the Chiefs in the AFC. After Sunday’s Week Five result, it’s safe to say Buffalo accomplished that mission. The Bills made a clear statement that they are among AFC’s...
NFL
WHEC TV-10

Bills' strong defensive line on display in Chiefs matchup

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WHEC) — While the Buffalo Bills' strong offensive line is a major reason why the team was able to shatter a points record with their game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night, it's not the only reason. It's tough to ignore the other side of the...
NFL
FanSided

Buffalo Bills: 3 unsung heroes from 38-20 win over the Kansas City Chiefs

Who were the unsung heroes for the Buffalo Bills in Week 5 against the Chiefs?. The Buffalo Bills had one of the more impressive wins in recent memory when they beat the Kansas City Chiefs by a final score of 38-20 on Sunday Night Football. The reason for the win was due in large part to big performances from their stars like Josh Allen, Micah Hyde and Tre’Davious White.
NFL

