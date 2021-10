Last year in the AFC title game, the Buffalo Bills could not get pressure on Patrick Mahomes at all. On 39 dropbacks, Buffalo got pressure only 11 times, and Mahomes was sacked just once. As a result, he carved up the Bills defense for 325 yards and three touchdowns. He sat in the pocket pretty much all day and just waited for Tyreek Hill or Travis Kelce to spring open, and then found them. It almost looked easy at times.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO