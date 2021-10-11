Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP and 28 of the Firm’s Attorneys Recognized in Benchmark Litigation’s 2022 Rankings

A federal judge on Wednesday allowed Purdue Pharma to resume its work carrying out the recent $10 billion settlement plan that allowed the Oxycontin maker to emerge from bankruptcy.The decision from U.S. District Court Judge Colleen McMahon denied a request from an arm of the U.S. Department of Justice to keep Purdue's work on hold pending an appeal of the settlement. McMahon partially reversed a position she took over the weekend when she temporarily halted the company's efforts at the request of the U.S. Bankruptcy Trustee.Before Purdue can resume, the judge said she needs to extract a promise from the...

INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO