Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP and 28 of the Firm’s Attorneys Recognized in Benchmark Litigation’s 2022 Rankings
Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP issued the following announcement on Oct. 4. Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP is proud to announce that Benchmark Litigation recognized 28 of its partners as Litigation Stars and Labor & Employment Stars in its 2022 rankings. Benchmark examines recent casework handled by law firms and asks individual litigators to provide their professional opinions on peers within their jurisdiction or practice area. Now in its 15th year of publication, the guide provides comprehensive coverage of the U.S. litigation market, with rankings based on extensive interviews with litigators, dispute resolution specialists and their clients.cookcountyrecord.com
