Looking To Create A Backyard Oasis? Just Add Heat.

 5 days ago

Does your backyard need a boost? If so, consider a fire pit. They can provide a great gathering spot for family and friends and offer kid-friendly activities to keep the outdoor fun going well into winter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kPSst_0cNNvhQH00
Tip: Oak firewood is highly desirable, along with Ash and Hickory. For the best burn, make sure the wood is dry.

“We love the social aspect of our outdoor fire pit. When lit, it seems to bring people over to visit, becoming a social gathering spot.”

— Katie Miles

Option: Outdoor Fire Pit • Location: Backyard • Cost: Starting at $1,500 (pictured at $7,000)

Premier Outdoor Solutions, 502.644.8035

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IXoao_0cNNvhQH00

Why she loves it:

✔ Gathering spot

✔ Ideal for kid-friendly activities like roasting marshmallows

Be advised:

✖ Harder to ignite

✖ No smoke control

✖ Need wood/wood storage area

By Lindsay McDonald | Photos by Erika Doll

P.S. We have two other outdoor fire pit options to consider. Try this Bonfire Solo Stove or this Granite Top with Aluminum Base Fire Pit.

