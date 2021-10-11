CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alpena, MI

CASSANDRA JESS DONAJKOWSKI

By Editorials and columns
Alpena News
 5 days ago

Cassandra “Sandra” Jess Donajkowski, 87, of Alpena passed away on Oct. 9, 2021. Sandra was at home surrounded by her loving family and closest friends. Sandra was born on April 10, 1934, in Liverpool, England to the late Leslie and Constance (Bascter) Law. On Jan. 23, 1954, in Liverpool, England Sandra married the love of her life Frank Donajkowski and moved to the United States in 1955. He preceded her in death on May 5, 1986. Sandra was very proud and loved to share her English heritage with everyone. She was known and truly loved for her quick wit, which she stated was due to keeping her mind sharp with crossword puzzle books and was always up for some fun banter. Sandra was very interested in history and loved sharing her experiences with growing up during WWII, always over a piping hot cup of English tea. She was a very talented knitter and enjoyed a good hearty meal. Above all Sandra loved spending time in her yard tending to many of her gardens and always looked forward to shopping for flowers in the spring. Sandra enjoyed traveling the world with her daughter Gillian and was always content sitting at her son Colin’s cottage on Long Lake.

www.thealpenanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Former President Clinton remains hospitalized after infection

Former President Bill Clinton remains in a Southern California hospital after being admitted Tuesday to treat a non-COVID-related infection. Former first lady Hillary Clinton was seen leaving the hospital alone Friday. It's unclear when the 42nd president will be released. Lilia Luciano reports.
POTUS
CNN

Netflix fired an employee who leaked information about David Chappelle's special

New York, NY (CNN) — Netflix fired an employee for sharing "confidential, commercially sensitive information" outside of the company about David Chappelle's controversial stand-up special "The Closer," the company confirmed to CNN on Saturday. The employee leaked the information to Bloomberg, which published it in an article on Wednesday. The...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alpena, MI
State
Michigan State
State
Illinois State
City
Springfield, MI
City
Emmett, MI
State
Wisconsin State
Michigan State
Michigan Obituaries
Alpena, MI
Obituaries
City
Long Lake Township, MI
NBC News

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cremation#Liverpool#English

Comments / 0

Community Policy