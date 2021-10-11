CASSANDRA JESS DONAJKOWSKI

Cassandra “Sandra” Jess Donajkowski, 87, of Alpena passed away on Oct. 9, 2021. Sandra was at home surrounded by her loving family and closest friends. Sandra was born on April 10, 1934, in Liverpool, England to the late Leslie and Constance (Bascter) Law. On Jan. 23, 1954, in Liverpool, England Sandra married the love of her life Frank Donajkowski and moved to the United States in 1955. He preceded her in death on May 5, 1986. Sandra was very proud and loved to share her English heritage with everyone. She was known and truly loved for her quick wit, which she stated was due to keeping her mind sharp with crossword puzzle books and was always up for some fun banter. Sandra was very interested in history and loved sharing her experiences with growing up during WWII, always over a piping hot cup of English tea. She was a very talented knitter and enjoyed a good hearty meal. Above all Sandra loved spending time in her yard tending to many of her gardens and always looked forward to shopping for flowers in the spring. Sandra enjoyed traveling the world with her daughter Gillian and was always content sitting at her son Colin’s cottage on Long Lake.