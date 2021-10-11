CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volunteers make generous donation to patient tower project

Alpena News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALPENA — Residents and visitors to Northeast Michigan that need medical care will benefit from a recent donation from the MidMichigan Medical Center-Alpena volunteers. The volunteers, made up of more than 115 area men and women with a passion for quality health care in the community, recently donated $100,000 to the medical center’s patient tower project. This represents a payment on the volunteers’ $250,000 pledge to fund the family waiting room on the first floor of the new patient tower.

