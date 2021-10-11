CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alpena, MI

ANNE MARIE DELLER

Alpena News
 5 days ago

Anne Marie Deller, 86, of Alpena passed away Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at her home. Anne Marie Badder was born on June 9, 1935, in Alpena to the late Clayton and Veronica (Martin) Badder. She graduated from Catholic Central in 1953 and North West School of Nursing in Traverse City. On Aug. 18, 1962, she married William E. Deller at St. Catherine Catholic Church in Ossineke where they made their home and raised three children. William preceded her in death on Jan. 3, 2013. Anne and Bill did many things together. They enjoyed their family, many friends in Florida, Tigers ball games, and were avid MSU fans.

