Public Safety

Louisiana State Trooper is ambushed and murdered in fatal shooting spree

 5 days ago

In the early hours yesterday a Louisiana State Trooper was ambushed and murdered in Ascension Parish. His ambush was apart of a killing spree that resulted in two deaths and three major injuries. The suspect, 31-year-old Matthew Mire ambushed Master Trooper, Adam Gaubert, while he was sitting in his fully...

WMBB

Jury finds Fountain murder suspect guilty in 13 minutes

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County man faces life in prison after he was found guilty of murder Thursday following a three day trial. Investigators said Asher Martin attacked and killed Christopher Whaley in April of last year. “Martin, 22, was found guilty of second-degree murder and principal to arson for nearly severing […]
Fox News

Louisiana state trooper who went public with brutality allegations has been terminated

A Louisiana state trooper found out he is being fired around one month after going public with allegations of brutality and racism against his fellow troopers. Carl Cavalier, 33, leaked internal State Police records about the death of Ronald Greene, a Black motorist who died following a 2019 encounter with troopers. Cavalier criticized the agency in a number of interviews.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Toddler took loaded gun out of Paw Patrol backpack, shot mom in head during Zoom call, documents say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Channel 9 is getting a more detailed look at what happened the day Shamaya Lynn was shot and killed by her 2-year-old son while on a Zoom work call. According to court documents, Veondre Avery’s and Lynn’s son, Veondre Jr., picked up the loaded Glock 43 out of a children’s Paw Patrol backpack, crawled up on the bed behind his mother then pulled the trigger, accidentally killing her while she was on a Zoom work call in his parents’ bedroom. A coworker on the call dialed 911 saying Lynn was “passed out and bleeding.”
State
Louisiana State
93.1 WZAK

White Man Accused Of Murdering 2, Including Cop, Isn’t Killed Even After Shootout With Another Officer

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. A white man in Louisiana has been taken into custody alive after allegedly engaging in what police describe as a “multi-parish shooting spree,” during which he’s accused of fatally shooting two people, including a state trooper, wounding three other people and getting into a shootout with another police officer. All of this and the only gunshot wound the accused shooter reportedly sustained was a self-inflicted shot in the leg.
CBS New York

Mother Turns In 13-Year-Old Son For Shooting At Hunts Point Playground

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 13-year-old faces attempted murder, assault and harassment charges after opening fire at a Bronx playground. It happened inside Hunts Point Playground just before 6 p.m. Thursday. Surveillance video shows the child, who appears to be holding a gun. Police say he got into an argument with another 13-year-old boy and shot him in the knee. Investigators said the boy ran from the scene with four other people. Police say the boy’s mother recognized him from the surveillance video and turned him in. The suspect has been released to his family’s custody pending his next court appearance.
CBS New York

NYPD Officer Yvonne Wu, Accused Of Shooting Ex And Killing Ex’s Girlfriend, Facing Murder Charges

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An NYPD officer is facing murder charges after an apparent love triangle turned deadly. Police said 31-year-old Yvonne Wu, a five-year veteran of the force, was lying in wait at her ex-girlfriend’s home in Brooklyn when she shot her ex and the ex’s new lover, CBS2’s Jessica Moore reported Thursday. New video shows the chaos triggered when police say a scorned lover snapped. “It was two shots and I have never ever in all the years I’ve lived here in my life seen anything like this,” neighbor Pat Santi said. Cellphone video shows Wu being frisked by fellow police officers...
The Independent

Former Nasa executive found guilty of ‘executing’ Black neighbour in shocking doorbell footage

A former Nasa executive who was feuding with his next-door neighbours has been found guilty of murdering one of them in what prosecutors described as “an execution”.Michael Hetle, 54, claimed he acted in self-defence when he rapidly fired seven shots into 24-year-old Javon Prather on his doorstep in March 2020 following a mundane fight earlier in the day, saying he believed the younger man was armed.But a jury in Fairfax, Virginia rejected that argument after watching video from a Ring doorbell camera showing the former police officer opening his door and immediately shooting the unarmed Prather at point-blank range...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Surveillance Video Shows Drive-By Shooting That Wounded 12-Year-Old Maryland Girl

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (WJZ) — Police released surveillance footage Thursday in hopes the public can help identify a suspect who shot a 12-year-old girl in Capitol Heights last week. The drive-by shooting happened about 6:35 p.m. Friday in the 5200 block of Marlboro Pike, injuring a girl who was waiting for food inside a nearby restaurant, according to Prince George’s County Police. Police said the 12-year-old victim, who is not believed to be the shooter’s intended target, was rushed to an area hospital where she’s listed in critical condition. Please take a moment to view this video. Our detectives are looking to identify...
CBS New York

18-Year-Old Charged With Shooting And Killing Mother At Staten Island Home Due In Court

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The 18-year-old charged with shooting and killing his mother at their Staten Island home is due in court Friday. Adnan Pelinkovic faces charges including murder, attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon. Investigators said it started when Pelinkovic got into a dispute with his parents on Oct. 9 at their home in the New Dorp section. According to the Staten Island district attorney’s criminal complaint, he allegedly told a detective “I shot at my dad” and “I did try to kill them,” CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported. Police said officers found Minire Pelinkovic, 51, with a severe chest injury from being shot. She was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead. The teen’s father, identified as Enver Pelinkovic, 54, was found with a cut on his chest, but he refused medical attention, according to police.
CBS Denver

Longmont Shooting: Ex-Girlfriend Devan Schreiner Arrested In Mail Carrier’s Murder

LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – An arrest has been made in the deadly shooting of a USPS postal worker in Longmont. Police say they arrested the victim’s 26-year-old ex-girlfriend. Devan Schreiner, of Fort Collins, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder and is being held at the Boulder County Jail. (credit: CBS) The fatal shooting happened at midday on Wednesday in the Somerset Meadows neighborhood. Police say a person approached the mail carrier, later identified as Jason Schaefer, while he was at a group of neighborhood mailboxes on Heatherhill Street by Renaissance Drive, shot him several times and then ran off. That suspect...
republicmonews.com

Louisiana State Trooper, Civilian Die To A Shooting Carnage While Four Others Severely Wounded; Suspect Caught After Manhunt

A suspect who initiated a shooting spree in Louisiana that spanned several parishes was caught Saturday night following a daylong manhunt in the local woods. The shooting resulted in the murder of a state trooper, a woman believed to be the suspect’s half-sister, and at least three other people were wounded, one of them in critical condition, Fox News reported.
CBS Philly

Loved Ones Attend Funeral For Security Guard, Nassir Day, Who Was Killed In Shooting At Logan Office Building

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A funeral is underway Friday for a security guard who was killed during a shooting inside a building in Philadelphia’s Logan section earlier this month. Family members and friends of Nassir Day came together at Shiloh Apostolic Temple on Master Street to pay their respects and celebrate his life. The 25-year-old died Oct. 1 in the building where he worked as a security guard. Police have charged 59-year-old Wayne Dorylis from Milford, Delaware with the murder.  
