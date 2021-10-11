Stanley Robert Antkowiak, 72, of Lachine passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at his home with his loving family by his side. Stanley was born Sept. 30, 1949, to the late Walter and Anna (Mudrak) Antkowiak. Stanley graduated from Alpena High School and worked at Saginaw Steering Gear for six years, returning back home to Lachine where he farmed with his family and friend Larry Sumerix. On Sept. 26, 1970, he married Carolyn Woloszyk. Stan loved fishing and hunting with his wife, Carolyn, and shooting skeet with his friend Kurt Schultz. Stanley dedicated his whole life to his family and friends and will be dearly missed.