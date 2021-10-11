CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lachine, MI

STANLEY ROBERT ANTKOWIAK

By Editorials and columns
Alpena News
 5 days ago

Stanley Robert Antkowiak, 72, of Lachine passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at his home with his loving family by his side. Stanley was born Sept. 30, 1949, to the late Walter and Anna (Mudrak) Antkowiak. Stanley graduated from Alpena High School and worked at Saginaw Steering Gear for six years, returning back home to Lachine where he farmed with his family and friend Larry Sumerix. On Sept. 26, 1970, he married Carolyn Woloszyk. Stan loved fishing and hunting with his wife, Carolyn, and shooting skeet with his friend Kurt Schultz. Stanley dedicated his whole life to his family and friends and will be dearly missed.

www.thealpenanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Former President Clinton remains hospitalized after infection

Former President Bill Clinton remains in a Southern California hospital after being admitted Tuesday to treat a non-COVID-related infection. Former first lady Hillary Clinton was seen leaving the hospital alone Friday. It's unclear when the 42nd president will be released. Lilia Luciano reports.
POTUS
CNN

Netflix fired an employee who leaked information about David Chappelle's special

New York, NY (CNN) — Netflix fired an employee for sharing "confidential, commercially sensitive information" outside of the company about David Chappelle's controversial stand-up special "The Closer," the company confirmed to CNN on Saturday. The employee leaked the information to Bloomberg, which published it in an article on Wednesday. The...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alpena, MI
City
Lachine, MI
City
Mason, MI
City
Lynn Township, MI
Michigan State
Michigan Obituaries
Alpena, MI
Obituaries
NBC News

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alpena High School#Saginaw Steering Gear#The Bannan Funeral Home#Friends Together

Comments / 0

Community Policy