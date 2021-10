CARSON (CBSLA) – Los Angeles County officials announced Thursday that they may have a way of clearing the putrid odor from the Dominguez Channel, which has been plaguing Carson residents for more than a week now. “We are going to come in with a specific spray called epoleon and also drip and apply on the surface of the water that you see here. I expect that you will some difference of what’s going on within the next three to five days,” said Mark Pestrella, L.A. County Public Works Director. Pestrella said the spray is water based and organic and should neutralize the...

CARSON, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO