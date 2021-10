A walk-on safety found himself tasked with making the biggest play in Georgia's biggest game of the season. With No. 2 Georgia leading 14-0 in the first quarter against No. 8 Arkansas, the Bulldog coaching staff dialed up a punt block. The play called for Dan Jackson to get a running start from the second level, explode through the line, and get his hands on the punt before it took off into the Athens sky.

FOOTBALL ・ 12 DAYS AGO