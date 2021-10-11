Match Recap: Courage Bested by Houston Dash on the Road

HOUSTON, TX (October 10, 2021) - The North Carolina Courage fell to the Houston Dash in a high-scoring contest on Sunday night. Jessica McDonald tallied the lone goal for the Courage, piecing together a stellar offensive performance despite the unfavorable result. Bri Visalli and Shea Groom each added individual goals for the Dash and Rachel Daly scored the brace as the Dash came away with three points. With the result, the Courage move into fourth place in the table, with an opportunity to advance in the cards as the North Carolina side returns home to face the Washington Spirit on Wednesday evening.