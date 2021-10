A second successive Saturday in the North East brought the same outcome for AFC Telford, but there was some evidence of the Greene shoots of recovery. A week is a long time in politics, they say, and that’s also true of football. In the eight days since the Bucks fell to a humbling 3-0 defeat at Darlington, the club has dispensed with the services of former manager Gavin Cowan, along with his staff.

SOCCER ・ 5 DAYS AGO