Telford Tigers book a semi-final spot

McKenzie Mansell sets teammate against Shoemaker HS. The Varsity girls volleyball team clenched a playoff spot Tuesday night, moving to 9-1 in district play, beating Killeen Shoemaker in 3 sets: 25-17; 25-17; 25-14. Junior Outside Hitter McKaelyn Perez led the Tiger’s attack with a team-high 14 kills and added 10 digs. Senior setter McKenzie Mansell had 6 kills of her own while dishing out 15 assists. Belton looks forward to a home match-up versus cross-town rival Temple on Friday and will look to continue to improve upon tonight’s performance. “The team pulled together tonight to beat a gritty Shoemaker team and looked solid toward the end of the match but there is still plenty to work on in coming days,” commented assistant Keisha Thiebaud, “We have goals to win the district and win in the playoffs and to do that we have to be more efficient in our hitting percentages and clean up our serve receive. Our girls have worked to improve throughout the season and I know that even better volleyball is in front of us.”

BELTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO