Rugby

Telford Tigers book a semi-final spot

Shropshire Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTelford Tigers have qualified for the semi-finals of the Autumn Cup after battling to victory in Romford against Raiders. Tigers, who beat the Bees 4-3 on Saturday, found themselves behind in the third minute when Aaron Connolly netted for Raiders. The visitors struck back with a long range blast from...

www.shropshirestar.com

Galion Inquirer

Volleyball: Vikings sweep Tigers in MOAC finale

GALION — The Galion volleyball squad was on the wrong end of a sweep on Tuesday night against fellow Mid Ohio Athletic Conference member River Valley. The Vikings (18-4, 12-2 MOAC) were good at putting the ball in places that made it difficult for the Tigers to get a good hit on the ball much of the night, Galion head coach Kathleen Davis said.
GALION, OH
chatsports.com

Tigers make the final cut for tall Texas guard

Lubbock, Dallas, Clemson Tigers men's basketball, Texas Tech Red Raiders football. Chauncey Gibson (6-6) is a 2022 3-star guard out of Dallas (Kimball) who has set October 7th for his commitment announcement, and he is down to a final three of Clemson, SMU and Old Dominion. Texas Tech was on his shortlist but recently picked up a commitment at his position, so he canceled his official visit last weekend to Lubbock and moved on from that opportunity.
TEXAS STATE
Shropshire Star

Telford Tigers throw away leads in Steeldogs defeat

Telford Tigers twice let a two-goal lead slip as they were beaten by Sheffield Steeldogs on Saturday. The Yorkshire outfit headed to Shropshire boasting a 100 per cent record in the NIHL Autumn Cup. But an impressive start from Tom Watkins’ side made it seem as though they would be...
SPORTS
Shropshire Star

Telford Tigers' Tom Watkins eager for a double win

Head coach Tom Watkins has challenged Telford Tigers to register their first four-point haul of the season as they bid to progress in the Autumn Cup. The top six teams in the division qualify for the semi-finals with the final league games taking place this weekend. Tigers, who currently sit...
SPORTS
Person
Scott Mckenzie
Person
Austin Mitchell
readthereporter.com

Boys soccer sectionals: Tigers advance to sectional semi-finals

It was a Mudsock match-up that opened play at the Class 3A Noblesville sectional Monday. No. 1-ranked Fishers took on No. 11 Hamilton Southeastern to begin sectional competition, and the Tigers won 3-1. Noah Reinhart scored Fishers’ first goal during the game’s seventh minute, making a shot from the top of the goalkeeper box. The Tigers held the 1-0 lead through halftime and a lenghty lightning delay.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Tigers release lineup for final game of 2021

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Tigers will wrap up their 2021 season when they take on the Chicago White Sox. The Tigers have released their starting lineup for today’s game and as you can see, Miguel Cabrera is getting the day off. Today’s game, which begins at 3:10 p.m ET,...
MLB
WTOK-TV

Raiders girls soccer drop second straight semi-final appearance

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - For the second year in a row the Lamar Raiders girls soccer team drops out of the MAIS soccer playoffs in the semi-finals. They lost on Thursday afternoon to Madison St. Josephs 2-1. Lamar would put the ball in the back of the net first and would have a strong attack on the Bruins side for most of the game.
MERIDIAN, MS
#Raiders#Telford Tigers
BBC

World Grand Prix: Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton into semi-finals

Welshmen Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton remain on course for the PDC World Grand Prix final after reaching the last four in Leicester. Clayton beat Krzysztof Ratajski of Poland 3-2 in a dramatic quarter-final, while world ranked number one Price won 3-0 against England's Dave Chisnall. Earlier in the evening,...
SPORTS
Plainsman

Roberts claims share of sixth spot for Tigers

HURON — Huron senior Landon Roberts capped his high school golf career with a strong finish at the Class AA State Boys’ Golf Tournament, which concluded Tuesday at Broadland Creek Golf Course. After shooting a 77 during the opening round on Monday, Roberts shaved three strokes from his score to...
HURON, SD
houstonherald.com

Lady Tigers maintain top spot in SCA

In a season when wins have by no means been rare, the Houston High School volleyball team picked up six more victories during a busy stretch last week to raise their total to 18. But the Lady Tigers also absorbed their third defeat of the season, and it unfortunately came...
HOUSTON, MO
Shropshire Star

Telford Tigers come out on top against Bees

Telford Tigers battled their way to a vital Autumn Cup win against the Bees on Saturday night. The home side dominated much of the first period and Austin Mitchell-King had an early chance but shot straight at Bees net minder Adam Goss. But Tigers were not to be denied and...
SPORTS
Rugby
Sports
beltontigerathletics.com

Tiger Volleyball Clinches Playoff Spot

McKenzie Mansell sets teammate against Shoemaker HS. The Varsity girls volleyball team clenched a playoff spot Tuesday night, moving to 9-1 in district play, beating Killeen Shoemaker in 3 sets: 25-17; 25-17; 25-14. Junior Outside Hitter McKaelyn Perez led the Tiger’s attack with a team-high 14 kills and added 10 digs. Senior setter McKenzie Mansell had 6 kills of her own while dishing out 15 assists. Belton looks forward to a home match-up versus cross-town rival Temple on Friday and will look to continue to improve upon tonight’s performance. “The team pulled together tonight to beat a gritty Shoemaker team and looked solid toward the end of the match but there is still plenty to work on in coming days,” commented assistant Keisha Thiebaud, “We have goals to win the district and win in the playoffs and to do that we have to be more efficient in our hitting percentages and clean up our serve receive. Our girls have worked to improve throughout the season and I know that even better volleyball is in front of us.”
BELTON, TX
Hays Post

🎾 Fall finale for Tigers spoiled by Tabor

HAYS, Kan. – Fort Hays State fell in its final match of the fall on Friday. 8) by a score of 4-3 to Tabor College. The dual came down to the final three singles matches, which all went to tiebreaks. The Tigers came up short in two of those three decisive matches.
HAYS, KS
wcmpradio.com

Pine City Tennis Advances to Semi Finals

The Dragons opened up the first round of section playoffs yesterday. Here's the result of that match from Head Coach Kristin Unverzagt:. Pine City hosted Aitkin tonight for the first round of sections and had a 7-0 victory. The girls came out determined and battled hard. I am proud of their efforts and their willingness to go for it. We advance to the semi-final match tomorrow. We will host Crosby-Ironton @ 4:00.
TENNIS
dartsnews.com

VIDEO: Semi-Final Highlights 2021 World Grand Prix

The all-Welsh final was set up on Friday night with Gerwyn Price set to face off against Jonny Clayton at the 2021 World Grand Prix on Saturday evening. Both though had contrasting routes to get to the final match in Leicester and you can view the highlights below. Watch the...
SPORTS
thunder1320.com

VOLLEYBALL: Lady Raiders season ends in region semi-finals

Coffee County’s volleyball season came to a close in Cleveland Tuesday. The Lady Raiders struggled to get its offensive attack in sync all afternoon and dropped the Region 3-AAA semi-finals 0-3 to Bradley Central in Cleveland – a match you heard live on Thunder Radio. Coffee County lost 12-25, 17-25 and 19-25.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
Tahlequah Daily Press

NOT ENOUGH: Lady Tigers fall to Duncan in regional final

Tahlequah’s season came to an end Monday as the Lady Tigers fell to Duncan in four sets in a Class 5A Regional Tournament championship match at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center. The top-seeded and eighth-ranked Lady Tigers, who swept Collinsville in three sets in the regional opener, closed their season...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
wcluradio.com

4th Region Soccer Tournament; Semi-Finals begins today, tomorrow

GLASGOW Ky. – The first round games for both the Boys and Girls 4th Region Soccer Tournaments were played on Sunday and Monday. On Sunday, Logan County defeated Glasgow, 10 to 0, and Monroe County fell short to Bowling Green, 0 to 10. On Monday, Greenwood was victorious over Todd...
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
KOLR10 News

Ozark walks-off Republic to book district final spot

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Just when all looked bleak for the Ozark softball team, freshman Natalie Morgan came up big for the Tigers with a walk-off bloop single to top Republic in the district semifinals 4-3. Ozark opened the game strong with a 2-0 lead through two innings, but gave up a two run home run […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO

