Nearly three-quarters of NHS workers have considered leaving the health service in the past 12 months, according to a new survey.Research by the Healthcare Workers’ Foundation (HWF) charity and its partner NHS Million found staff were increasingly concerned about their mental health and wellbeing.The NHS has gone through one of the busiest periods in its seven decades-long history due to the coronavirus pandemic, with stress piled on staff at all levels.Medics working long hours face another difficult winter as flu season approaches and record numbers of patients await surgery.Staff are also embroiled in a row with the government over pay...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO