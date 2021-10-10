CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Data Platforms — Liberate Data From Your Legacy Systems

Cover picture for the articleStating that data radically transforms the way businesses operate is hardly a revelation. Whether it is high-frequency sensor data, real-time stock market prices or detailed user logs — we track, collect and store data at a scale unprecedented in history. The reason: these vast piles of data hide value. Data-driven decision-making is not just a buzz word — quality data truly allows taking evidence-backed actions that propel businesses forwards.

towardsdatascience.com

makeuseof.com

How to Stop Data Brokers From Collecting Your Data

Do you wonder how unfamiliar brands manage to contact you about their latest promotions? Or, how you suddenly receive texts from companies you've never given your number to?. From a myriad of sources, data brokers gather as much as they can about you. They know how much your information is worth, and they can reap big profits by selling it. But what exactly are data brokers, and how do you make them stop stalking you?
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Zeta Acquires Technology Platform and Data from Apptness to Strengthen Identity Solution and Omnichannel Marketing Platform

Zeta, a cloud-based marketing technology company that empowers enterprises to acquire, grow, and retain customers more efficiently, today announced the acquisition of the technology platform and data from Apptness, a digital technology company with proprietary audience engagement technology. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Russ Somers, Chief Marketing Officer at...
BUSINESS
AlleyWatch

mParticle Raises $150M for its Customer Data Infrastructure Platform

The customer data platform market size is expected to grow to $15.3B by 2026; that’s just the platform market. The value of the data that these platforms contain is worth much more; when this data is harness correctly, the value increases even more. Providing personalized experiences has become of paramount importance to brands in today’s demanding digital environment but managing the data intake, processing, and management process has become n tedious task for many, especially at scale. mParticle is a customer data infrastructure platform that allows businesses to manage the massive data opportunities available, through a single platform, allowing them to focus on delivering superior customer experiences rather than spending valuable internal resources managing data. Organizations can manage data from disparate sources, ensuring that data quality is preserved, privacy requirements are maintained, and the data is accessible to all facets of the organization. With a single API, teams can access customer data as well as sync data with 300+ marketing and analytics APIs. The data-infrastructure-as-a-service platform is trusted by organizations across a breadth of industries; clients include Klarna, NBCUniversal, Spotify, and Airbnb.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hacker News

Creating Wireless Signals with Ethernet Cable to Steal Data from Air-Gapped Systems

A newly discovered data exfiltration mechanism employs Ethernet cables as a "transmitting antenna" to stealthily siphon highly-sensitive data from air-gapped systems, according to the latest research. "It's interesting that the wires that came to protect the air-gap become the vulnerability of the air gap in this attack," Dr. Mordechai Guri,...
COMPUTERS
#Data Science#Big Data#Data Warehouses#Real Time Data#Data Storage#Data Platforms
martechseries.com

NFTGO.io Announces the Launch of Its Comprehensive NFT Data Aggregator Platform

NFTGO.io has announced the launch of its comprehensive NFT data platform with attractive features. Nowadays, NFT (non-fungible tokens) has penetrated almost every industry. Based on blockchain technique, virtual assets have gained much attention by their uniqueness, indivisibility, rarity, and verifiability in areas like gaming, art, sports, media & entertainment, etc.
MARKETS
martechseries.com

Akridata™ Launches World’s First Edge Data Platform for Data-Centric AI

Decentralized Software Accelerates Access to Relevant AI Data, Handles Ingest, Catalog, and Exploration of Complex AI Data, and Enables Traceable AI Across Industries. – Advanced AI and Autonomy depend on curation and filtering of massive amounts of data generated at the Edge to fuel continuous Deep Learning. This is an Exascale-class data challenge.
SOFTWARE
finextra.com

Singapore preps data sharing platform to tackle money laundering

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is building a digital platform that lets banks share information on customers and transactions in order to tackle money laundering, terrorism financing and proliferation financing. Called Cosmic (Collaborative Sharing of ML/TF Information & Cases), the platform will enable financial institutions to securely share information...
WORLD
VentureBeat

Gretel.ai, a platform for generating synthetic and privacy-preserving data, raises $50M

Gretel.ai, a platform for generating synthetic and privacy-preserving data, today announced that it raised $50 million in a series B led by Anthos Capital with participation from Section 32, Greylock, and Moonshots Capital. The funds bring the company’s total raised to $65.5 million and will be used to support product development, according to CEO Ali Golshan, with a particular focus on expansion into new use cases.
MARKETS
Lumia UK

Queensland Department of Environment & Science pioneers cloud-based data and analytics platform

In the 1960s the area now known as East Trinity Reserve was a natural wetland, rich with native plants and animals. In the 1970s the area began being used to grow sugar cane. After the cane farming ended in the late 1990s, efforts began to remediate the land and by 2016 East Trinity Reserve’s ecosystem was recovering well – but progress is still being closely monitored and managed by Queensland’s Department of Environment & Science.
SCIENCE
smarteranalyst.com

U.S. Army Selects Palantir to Provide Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Platform

The U.S. Army’s Program Manager for Intelligence Systems and Analytics has selected software firm Palantir Technologies (PLTR) to provide Intelligence data fabric and analytics platform for its Capability Drop 2 (CD-2) program. Headquartered in Colorado, the company develops enterprise data platforms for organizations with complex and sensitive data environments. Palantir’s...
MILITARY
Benzinga

ZW Data Shares Soar On Blockchain Infrastructure Platform Launch

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: CNET) launched its Blockchain Integrated Framework (BIF) platform for business applications of Non-Fungible Token (NFT) and Decentralized Finance (DeFi). ZW Data is an integrated online advertising, precision marketing, data analytics, and other value-added services company. With a projected market size of $150 billion, the...
MARKETS
latesthackingnews.com

Serious Data Exposure Vulnerabilities Spotted In OnionShare Platform

Two serious security vulnerabilities in OnionShare could expose users’ data. OnionShare is a secure communication platform popular among whistleblowers and security personnel. OnionShare Vulnerabilities. According to a recent advisory from the IHTeam, their researchers spotted two security vulnerabilities in OnionShare. Briefly, OnionShare is an open-source communication service offering secure chats,...
TECHNOLOGY
pulse2.com

Enterprise MLOps Platform Company Domino Data Lab Raises $100 Million

Domino Data Lab — a provider of the leading Enterprise MLOps platform trusted by over 20% of the Fortune 100 — recently announced a $100 million funding round. These are the details. Domino Data Lab — a provider of the leading Enterprise MLOps platform trusted by over 20% of the...
BUSINESS
Design Taxi

Apple Plans To Introduce ‘Legacy Contacts’ To Keep Data Safe In Case Of Death

Among the plethora of new features Apple introduced alongside the latest iOS 15 software update, a few of them haven’t yet been released. One of these is ‘Legacy Contacts’, which is a new way to ensure that the digital data users store on their devices and in the cloud won’t totally be lost in the event of death. For example, precious family photos.
TECHNOLOGY
irei.com

Vantage SDC platform adds 2MW hyperscale data center in California

DigitalBridge Group, Inc., has announced the expansion of the Vantage SDC (stabilized data centers) platform with the acquisition of CA22, a 24-megawatt hyperscale data center serving the strategic Santa Clara, Calif., market. The transaction is valued at $539 million and will be funded primarily through existing and new Vantage SDC...
CALIFORNIA STATE
gmauthority.com

Future Roads Is General Motors’ New Data Platform Project

General Motors has a wealth of technology-driven businesses and growth opportunities on the horizon. Among these is a new data platform project dubbed Future Roads, which promises to deliver critical insights to government agencies. In a presentation given at the recent GM Investor Day event, General Motors’ vice president of...
CARS
velillum.com

Data Safety: 5 Tips for Keeping Your Data Secure

In this digital age, small businesses face all kinds of web threats. Still, very few of them can be as damaging as data theft. The consequences of data theft don’t stop at disruptions to your day-to-day operations. Data theft can cause financial losses and reputational damage. If it also results in the loss of sensitive data, you could even face legal action.
ECONOMY
towardsdatascience.com

Collaboration Between Data Scientists and Data Engineers Made Simple

DayTwo holds the largest Microbiome database in the world, with over 85K unique genomic sequences. Analyzing high volumes of data, which can reach up to hundreds of TB, requires a reliable and solid engineering infrastructure, one that enables continuous exploration and analysis, done by multiple data scientists simultaneously. Data Scientist...
COMPUTERS

