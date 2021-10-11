Bad for patients, bad for paramedics: ambulance ramping is a symptom of a health system in distress

View more in
Health
A news crew got rare access to a hospital's ICU and revealed the actual toll of COVID-19
When we hear about hospitals running out of ICU beds and having to ration care, we may erroneously picture Hollywood movie scenes with frantic healthcare workers hustling constantly with patients and crash carts being frantically wheeled around. That kind of hectic scene might happen in a single mass tragedy event...
Thousands of Kaiser health care workers in California, Oregon overwhelmingly authorize strike
More than 24,000 nurses and other health care workers at Kaiser Permanente in California and Oregon have overwhelmingly authorized a strike, threatening to walk out over pay and working conditions strained by the coronavirus pandemic. Kaiser, one of the nation’s largest health care providers, has proposed a two-tiered wage and benefits system that would give […]
Association says Colorado hospitals are telling ambulances to take patients somewhere else more frequently
COLORADO, USA — Hospitals are getting so busy that more and more, they're telling ambulances to take patients somewhere else, according to the Colorado Hospital Association (CHA). "That tells the EMS providers who would typically bring patients to the hospital that they need to bring that patient to the next...
BBC
Hospitals inquiry: Boy left 'isolated and lonely' in 'disgusting hospital'
A young boy with cancer was kept isolated in a "disgusting" Glasgow hospital unit after his mother raised concerns about the safety of the water and cleanliness, an inquiry has heard. Sharon Ferguson said she was repeatedly lied to by staff at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital Campus and told...
The Spokesman-Review
Spokane drops requirement for paramedics to ride with patients in AMR ambulances
Facing an increase in call volume and shortage of staff, the city of Spokane’s ambulance service will now be allowed to give patients a ride without a paramedic on board. The city amended its contract last week with American Medical Response, the private company that provides ambulance transportation to patients within city borders, to be able to respond to low-level calls without a paramedic.
Thousands of Oregon Healthcare Workers Vote to Strike Amid Hospital Staffing Shortage
The potential work stoppage comes a week before a vaccine mandate will take effect for Oregon's healthcare workers, which could drive out even more staff.
WebMD
Colorado Health System Denies Transplants to Unvaccinated Patients
Oct. 6, 2021 -- A Colorado health system is denying organ transplants to patients who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 in “almost all situations.”. UCHealth cited studies that show unvaccinated transplant patients are more likely to die if they contract the coronavirus, according to The Washington Post. The rule came up...
Scrubs Magazine
Hospital Fires Whistleblower Travel Nurse for Raising COVID-19 Safety Concerns
Travel Nurse Marian Weber knew something was wrong while working at the PeaceHealth Ketchikan Medical Center in Alaska during the pandemic. She watched patients with COVID-19 go unmonitored for long periods of time, so she shared her concerns with hospital administration. She claims they ended up retaliating against her instead of addressing the problem.
Washington hospitals brace for thousands of employees to leave
The Washington State Hospital Association issued a warning on Monday, saying hospitals statewide could lose 2% to 5% of their staff in one week. This means they’re expecting 3,000 to 7,500 employees to leave once the state’s vaccine mandate takes effect. They’re also cautioning people to expect delays in care...
Massachusetts hospitals prepare to fire hundreds of unvaccinated workers
Massachusetts hospitals are preparing to fire hundreds of employees who fail to comply with COVID-19 vaccination requirements designed to protect patient safety.
WETM
‘Breaks my heart’: Local hospital reacts to potentially losing workers over vaccine mandate
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — In less than two weeks, New York healthcare workers at hospitals and nursing homes will have to have their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, or they risk losing their jobs. Under the mandate, there is no test-out option for employees. It has caused some controversy...
therockwalltimes.com
Texas Health system sees rise in patients struggling with mental health
Mental health visits to Texas Health hospitals and behavioral health facilities this year are on the rise and with it, the risk of suicidal ideation — tragically, the signs of which are often missed. September is National Suicide Prevention & Awareness Month. Texas Health Behavioral Health clinicians say it’s an...
5newsonline.com
VERIFY: Can hospitals refuse to admit you if you're not vaccinated?
ATLANTA — As COVID cases spread and emergency rooms fill up, hospitals are having to make tough choices about who they admit. Can your vaccination status impact if you are seen or not?. 11Alive's Verify team brings you the facts. THE QUESTION. 11Alive viewer Sophia Johnson asked, "Can a doctor...
TODAY.com
At end of life, woman, 44, with ovarian cancer urges others to know symptoms
“I am not afraid,” Nadia Chaudhri reassured her social media followers recently. “I’m surrounded by love and ready for the pain to end.”. The 44-year-old psychology professor at Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, is receiving palliative care at a local medical center after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer in June 2020 — symptoms her doctors initially mistook for a urinary tract infection, she wrote.
Cannabis Provides Immediate Relief For Symptoms Of Depression, Other Mental Health Issues, Says UNM Study
Original publication in 2020. According to a research study published by the University Of New Mexico and Releaf App in the Yale Journal of Biology and Medicine, cannabis flower may be effective in providing immediate relief for the symptoms of depression – a condition affecting roughly 1 in 5 adults in the U.S., and often leading to other ailments like cancer, substance use disorders, anxiety disorders, schizophrenia, dementia, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and chronic pain.
Anchorage Daily News
‘Watching themselves die’: Fairbanks nurse describes panic and ‘air hunger’ among COVID patients in video encouraging vaccination
Amanda Frey, a nurse at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, sat down after a long day at work recently and made a brief video describing what it’s like to die with COVID-19: gasping for breath, terrified and beyond comfort. She paints a grim and immediate picture of deaths occurring almost daily at...
survivornet.com
Hospice Care Worker and Beloved Mother Passes From Stage IV Cancer After Being Misdiagnosed With COVID; Her Daughters Demand Change
A COVID Misdiagnosis May Have Cost Mother Her Life. Gill Dutton, 65, learned she had stage IV lung cancer last year after she was misdiagnosed with COVID in a series of telemedicine appointments. Dutton had been responding well to chemotherapy, but she developed an infection and passed away. Dutton’s daughters...
sandiegouniontribune.com
Nursing home staffing falls as patients plead for help
NEW YORK — One in three U.S. nursing homes has fewer nurses and aides than before the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the truth of a profit-driven industry with too few caring for society’s most vulnerable. Even before the coronavirus began sweeping through facilities, most homes kept staffing at levels below what...
‘I Know A Lot Of People Who Have Quit’: Friday Deadline For Boston Hospital Employees To Get COVID Vaccine
BOSTON (CBS) – Friday was deadline day at three major hospitals in Boston. “I know a lot of people who have quit their jobs because they didn’t want to get the vaccination,” said nursing student Ariana Tanner. She works at Massachusetts General Hospital where employees were told to show proof they’ve had shots against COVID-19 by Friday, October 15th. “I know a lot of employees are not getting vaccinated,” said Oyuky Vilchis, who works at the information desk. Mass General Brigham, which oversees both Mass General and Brigham and Women’s Hospital, sent a message to employees Thursday. “Non-compliant workforce…will...
