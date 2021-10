HONOLULU (KHON2) — The University of Hawai’i needs the public’s help, to make its esports program the best in the nation. “I really feel like the work we’re doing at UH esports — the rate at which we’re growing — not just from the titles but we just hit a thousand followers on Twitter, our discord is 800 strong,” UH Manoa E-sports Lead Project Manager Kason Padilla said. “We’re growing at a rate that I feel a lot of other collegiate programs wish they could see.”

HONOLULU, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO