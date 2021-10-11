Katherine Zhong

Prepare for the Time Crunch. Artistic or creative work, on a large scale with a big budget, can be stressful. Time and again I have been hired, given a prompt, and literally received mere minutes to produce a dazzling idea. So, you have to be quick on your feet and imaginative in the moment. AND, you need to balance all of that with asking for the legitimate time you need. I once had to tell a team of directors and producers who were prepping for a shot that they would need to wait 8 minutes for me to create what they were requesting. I knew 10 minutes would sound lofty and 5 minutes wasn’t enough. Yes — a mere 8 minutes was all I was given.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 1 DAY AGO