One Hundred Ghost Stories #ElectronicHalloween

adafruit.com
 5 days ago

Spooky book with interactive light projections. Helen Kwok used a Leap Motion controller to tell classic ghost stories. A book installation inspired by the One Hundred Ghost Stories experience in Japan. The popular parlour game involves sharing ghost stories with friends in a dark room filled with a hundred candles. After each frightening tale, a candle is extinguished. Upon the last candle going out, a spirit is said to be summoned.

blog.adafruit.com

