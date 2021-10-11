One Hundred Ghost Stories #ElectronicHalloween
Spooky book with interactive light projections. Helen Kwok used a Leap Motion controller to tell classic ghost stories. A book installation inspired by the One Hundred Ghost Stories experience in Japan. The popular parlour game involves sharing ghost stories with friends in a dark room filled with a hundred candles. After each frightening tale, a candle is extinguished. Upon the last candle going out, a spirit is said to be summoned.blog.adafruit.com
