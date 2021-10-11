Gemma Atkinson talks 'practically no rehearsal time' as she reacts to Gorka Marquez's Strictly exit
Gorka Marquez and his celebrity partner, former Coronation Street's Katie McGlynn, were the second couple to be voted off Strictly Come Dancing this weekend. The pair performed an incredible American Smooth dressed as Cruella De Vil and Pongo on week three of the BBC dance show, but on Sunday they faced the dance-off alongside Judy Love and Graziano Di Prima and sadly exited the show after the latter couple got the judges' votes.www.hellomagazine.com
