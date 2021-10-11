CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Gemma Atkinson talks 'practically no rehearsal time' as she reacts to Gorka Marquez's Strictly exit

By Andrea Caamano
Hello Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGorka Marquez and his celebrity partner, former Coronation Street's Katie McGlynn, were the second couple to be voted off Strictly Come Dancing this weekend. The pair performed an incredible American Smooth dressed as Cruella De Vil and Pongo on week three of the BBC dance show, but on Sunday they faced the dance-off alongside Judy Love and Graziano Di Prima and sadly exited the show after the latter couple got the judges' votes.

www.hellomagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Tess Daly steals the show in figure-hugging lilac gown on Strictly Come Dancing

Looking drop-dead gorgeous on Saturday night's episode of Strictly Come Dancing, Tess Daly stunned in a figure-hugging lilac gown from Suzanne Neville as she hosted the live show. Turning heads in her bold evening look, the presenter polished off her glamorous ensemble with sparkling gold jewellery by Susannah Lovis Jewellers and Tilly Sveaas.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Gorka Marquez breaks silence after Strictly exit - but fans are divided

Gorka Marquez has spoken out following his exit from Strictly on Sunday night with partner Katie McGlynn. The pro took to Instagram to share a snapshot of the pair in costume as Cruella De Vil and Pongo and wrote a heartfelt message for Hollyoaks star Katie. WATCH: See Katie McGlynn...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Strictly's Gorka Marquez breaks silence on 'tension' with Katie McGlynn and their first dance off

Gorka Marquez and Katie McGlynn narrowly made it through to week three of Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday. The couple found themselves in the bottom two alongside Nina Wadia and Neil Jones and had to dance again to fight for their place in the competition. Ultimately, the judges chose to save Gorka and Katie - and Gorka has now broken his silence.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gorka Márquez
Person
Gemma Atkinson
Person
Graziano Di Prima
Person
Katie Mcglynn
prima.co.uk

Strictly Come Dancing’s Gorka Marquez shares stylish behind the scenes snaps

Strictly Come Dancing’s Gorka Marquez has shared behind the scene snaps of the celebrity contestants, professional dancers and presenters at the weekend’s live show. Gorka shared two posts with collections of snaps taken backstage of the whole Strictly clan and crew. In one photo, Gorka’s partner Katie McGlynn has her...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Why Gorka Marquez won't be his daughter Mia's dance teacher

Strictly dancer Gorka Marquez is currently taking part in series 19 of the hit dance show with celebrity partner Katie McGlynn. In his home life, Gorka is dad to two-year-old daughter Mia, and in a previous interview with HELLO!, he told us why he wouldn't be his daughter's dance teacher when she grows up.
THEATER & DANCE
Daily Mail

'It felt very strange having to be that close to somebody': Strictly star Katie McGlynn says dancing with Gorka Márquez is 'weird' after months of social distancing during pandemic

Hollyoaks star Katie McGlynn has said it has been 'weird' being so physically close to a partner in Strictly Come Dancing after getting used to social distancing. The actress, 28, said she had been socially distanced from other actors in her work since the start of the pandemic. She said...
THEATER & DANCE
prima.co.uk

Strictly's Gorka pens emotional post to dancing partner, Katie McGlynn

Warning: Strictly Come Dancing spoilers ahead. Fans of Strictly Come Dancing will have delighted in last weekend's show, with the Movie Week theme seeing couples take to the dance-floor as characters from some of our favourite films. However, as another week of the competition came to an end, one couple...
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American#Emmerdale#Katiexmcglynn#Bbcstrictly
Hello Magazine

Exclusive: Cheryl Burke admits Dancing with the Stars could 'take a few notes' from Strictly Come Dancing

Dancing with the Stars professional Cheryl Burke has put her hat in the ring for a judging role on the hit ABC series - or even on the UK version, Strictly Come Dancing. "I have been begging for that job, how many seasons does a girl have to do?" she joked, adding that she would "do it in a heartbeat, here or in the UK, I love the UK version".
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Rylan Clark-Neal sparks huge fan response as he unveils insane body transformation

After a break-up many of us might just curl up on the sofa with a tub of ice cream, but not Rylan Clark-Neal as the presenter instead started hitting the gym. And on Saturday, he showed off the results of his hard work with some unbelievable before-and-after photos. The It Takes Two presenter has been working with Scott Morrison, the founder of the Six Pack Revolution, and he was clearly getting results. From the photos, it appears the 32-year-old has been working on his back, with it significantly bulking out from the two weeks that he had been training.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CinemaBlend

After The Audience Booed, JoJo Siwa Revealed What Happened Between Her And Derek Hough On Dancing With The Stars

JoJo Siwa recently made Dancing With the Stars history, as she became part of the show’s first same-sex pairing. She and her pro dance partner, Jenna Johnson, have already been making waves on the ABC hit. Getting her start on Dance Moms, Siwa is no stranger to dance, though even she has to get critiqued from time to time. The singer/dancer is now speaking out about a recent moment between her and judge Derek Hough when it came to scoring.
THEATER & DANCE
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES
BET

Keshia Knight Pulliam Is Married: See Her Stunning Wedding Pics!

The happy couple didn’t have the “large destination wedding” they originally wanted. “Instead, it was intimate, whimsical, full of love, laughter and joy… Absolutely perfect!!” she stated. “Maybe one day I will share the events that inspired our change of plans. However, for now I can say God makes no mistakes & the joy is in the journey.”
RELATIONSHIPS
PopSugar

We Can't Get Over These Fierce Charlotte Knowles Pants, Spotted on Ciara and Lori Harvey

Every now and then, two or more celebrities are spotted wearing the same item of clothing, which tells us it should immediately be on our radar. The latest It-design to hit celebrity street style? A slinky pair of Charlotte Knowles cutout pants from the fall 2021 runway. Ciara and Lori Harvey, both trendsetters in their own right (just look at Ciara's Met Gala dress or Lori Harvey's date-night looks), are known to stir conversations about their personal style. The singer and model looked fierce in the London-based label's daring creation, while living their best lives (Ciara on a baecation in Italy, and Lori out and about in Los Angeles).
BEAUTY & FASHION
US Magazine

Jenna Johnson Confesses It’s Tough to Keep the Romance Alive With Val Chmerkovskiy During ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Love in the ballroom! Jenna Johnson opened up about how difficult it is to balance her marriage to Val Chmerkovskiy while competing on season 30 of Dancing With the Stars. “It was a challenge for us to find a good balance of work life and home life because we were constantly talking about work, and this was a few years ago and so we really pushed ourselves to finish work at the door, come home and just be humans, just be a married couple,” Johnson, 27, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, October 6. “Obviously, [this] season [it] has been a little bit easier to do that because we can’t live together because of COVID.”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy