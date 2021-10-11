Gemma Atkinson talks 'practically no rehearsal time' as she reacts to Gorka Marquez's Strictly exit

After a break-up many of us might just curl up on the sofa with a tub of ice cream, but not Rylan Clark-Neal as the presenter instead started hitting the gym. And on Saturday, he showed off the results of his hard work with some unbelievable before-and-after photos. The It Takes Two presenter has been working with Scott Morrison, the founder of the Six Pack Revolution, and he was clearly getting results. From the photos, it appears the 32-year-old has been working on his back, with it significantly bulking out from the two weeks that he had been training.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 HOURS AGO