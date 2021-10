Well, that was… unexpected. It looked like we were going to lose this game handily early on, but we somehow managed to pull it out. It initially looked like this would be a difficult game to drum up positives. And then, out of nowhere, the Eagles started going crazy in the second half, especially in the fourth quarter. This game is the definition of doing just enough to win, but that’s good enough for this week (even if it was 45 minutes of torture up until the fourth quarter).

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO