NFL needs to stay in its lane

Emails surfaced of a past email with Jon firing racially insensitive remarks about Smith (NFLPA rep). Even more those same emails took aim at Roger Goddell. NFL is currently exploring ways to punish Jon. Jon was a member of ESPN at the time. How can you punish him for anything. Sure his remarks were deplorable, stupid, his lies trying to defend remarks were stupid too. Last time I checked none of us were born to a virgin in a stable, none of us turn water into wine, bring back the dead, nor walk on water. Jon is getting punished by the media bringing this to light. He is thinking to himself that was stupid. His rubber lips bullshit excuse just made the hole deeper. No, you were talking about the mans lips, which is a racial stero type. Is Jon a racist? I don’t think he is. Were the remarks a bit racist, YES!! The thing is this, the NFL wouldn’t punish people for this 30 years ago. They will now. That’s great! Racism has no part in this world imo.