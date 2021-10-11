CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Franklin, IN

AU women's golf finishes ninth in HCAC

By For The Herald Bulletin
Anderson Herald Bulletin
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKLIN -- The Anderson University women's golf team took ninth place in the three-day Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Championships, which concluded Sunday. Anderson compiled a 54-hole team score of 1,211. The Ravens recorded daily team scores of 390, 421 and 400. As a team, Anderson finished with a relative-to-par round average of 28.92, which is the lowest overall average since 2014 and the lowest average in a conference meet since 2013.

www.heraldbulletin.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
kzoo.edu

Women's Golf Seventh at Calvin

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Kalamazoo College women's golf team finished seventh at the MIAA Jamboree hosted by Calvin at Thornapple Pointe on Saturday. Kalamazoo shot 348 as a team, the team's best score this fall and third-best in school history. Darby Scott tied for first overall with a 75,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
R Scarlet Knights

Men's Golf Finishes Day One Strong at Fighting Irish Classic

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Junior Luke Wells is within the top 20 as Rutgers men's golf closed out the first day of the Fighting Irish Classic on Monday in South Bend, Indiana. Wells moved up 19 spots on the leaderboard in the second round after his two-under-par 68 to finish the day at the Warren Golf Club.
SOUTH BEND, IN
whitman.edu

Men's Golf Finishes Second, Sets Numerous Program Records

WARRENTON, Ore. - The Whitman College men's golf team's solid season continued with a strong two-day and record-setting performance and a second-place finish at the George Fox Fall Invitational which concluded Sunday at the Astoria Golf & Country Club. Tom Hoyne set a new single round (65, -7) and tournament...
WALLA WALLA, WA
WANE-TV

Homestead finishes as this year’s IHSAA Girls Golf State Runners-Up

CARMEL, Ind. (WANE) – The Homestead girls golf team held their ground at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel as the Spartans finished the the State Finals in second place for the tournament. Homestead went into Saturday’s second round 15 strokes back of leader Evansville North. The Spartans shot a...
CARMEL, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anderson, IN
Franklin, IN
Sports
City
Daleville, IN
City
Carmel, IN
Anderson, IN
Sports
City
Frankton, IN
City
Franklin, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
uhcougars.com

Men’s Golf Finishes First Day at Blessings Collegiate Invitational

WATCH on GOLF Channel (3-6 pm Live; 7 pm Replay, Tue-Wed.) FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The University of Houston Men's Golf program stood in 10th place following the First Round of the Blessings Collegiate Invitational on Monday evening. The Cougars posted a score of 302 in the First Round on the...
GOLF
chargerathletics.com

MEN'S GOLF FINISH FOURT AT CACC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Watertown, Conn. (10/5/21) The Dominican College men's golf team finished in fourth place at the 2021 Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference (CACC) Men's Golf Championships held yesterday and today at Watertown Golf Club and hosted by Post University. Dominican had a team score of 306 on day one and followed with...
WATERTOWN, CT
goutrgv.com

Men's Golf Finishes in 14th at Trinity Forest Invitational

DALLAS – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's golf team finished in 14th place at the Trinity Forest Invitational, hosted by SMU, on Tuesday at Trinity Forest Golf Club. The Vaqueros posted a final round 309 to finish with a three-round score of 915. Freshman Lars...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hcac#The Anderson University#Au#The Legends Golf Club
vsuspectator.com

VSU golf finishes 8th and 4th in season’s first tournaments

The VSU men’s golf team placed eighth at the Cougar Invitational, which was held on Sept. 27-28 in Columbus, Ga., with a 54-hole team score of 880. It was a disappointing start for VSU, who entered the year ranked No. 27. VSU did bounce back with a fourth-place finish at the NCAA South/Southeast Super Regional Preview, which was held on Oct. 4-5 at Kinderlou Forest Golf Club.
COLUMBUS, GA
Trumann Democrat

Manchester's Andrew Kilber, Jalen Masden named HCAC Players of the Week

Seniors Andrew Kibler and Jalen Masden earned Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference (HCAC) Player of the Week honors, the league announced on Monday, Oct. 4. Kibler, from Cape Coral, Florida, and Mariner High School, was tabbed as the HCAC Special Teams Player of the Week on Monday. The senior drove home a career-long 49-yard field goal in overtime to send Manchester University to a thrilling 27-24 upset win over Franklin College on Saturday, Oct. 2. Kibler also added a 31-yard FG in the win, while also placing three punts inside the 20-yard line. He punted 9 times for 356, averaging 39.6 yards per punt. Kibler’s longest punt of the afternoon went for 46 yards.
CAPE CORAL, FL
localsportsjournal.com

MCC Jayhawks men’s golf squad finishes second at Mott invite

The Muskegon Community College mens golf team competed in a makeup match at a Mott Community College invite on Monday. The Jayhawks finished runner up, turning in a 303 at the Flint Elks Golf Course. Zach Petroski and Steve Cullen led for the Jayhawks, both shooting a 75. Cody Petroski...
MUSKEGON, MI
vsuspectator.com

Blazers finish ninth at DII National Preview

On Saturday, Oct. 2, the Blazer’s men and women’s cross country team traveled south to Saint Leo, Fla. to run in the Division II National Preview. The race was hosted by Saint Leo University. The men’s race was an 8k, or roughly five miles, and the women’s course was a 6k, or just over 3.5 miles.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
fgcuathletics.com

Record Day For Women’s Golf in Fourth-Place Finish At Jupiter Invitational

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. – A total of three school records fell or were tied and Laura Edmonds (Buenos Aires, Argentina/Cypress Bay) carded a hole-in-one on the 16th hole as the FGCU women's golf team turned in a monster third round to finish fourth overall at the Jupiter Invitational hosted by FAU at the PGA Golf Club's Ryder Course on Tuesday.
JUPITER, FL
osubeavers.com

Oregon State Men’s Golf Finishes Seventh In South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Oregon State men's golf team wrapped up play at the Fighting Irish Classic Tuesday, finishing at 1-over par 281 on the final 18 holes to finish 10-over (282-287-281—844) and in a tie for seventh place overall. "I'm really happy to see Carson Enright and Nolan...
OREGON STATE
Aberdeen News

Aberdeen Roncalli's Hallie Haskell finishes ninth in singles at A tennis tournament

Aberdeen Roncalli wrapped the final day at the Class A state tennis tournament with an eighth place finish out of 13 teams in Sioux Falls on Tuesday. In the singles portion, senior Hallie Haskell finished ninth overall after defeating Spearfish's Katie Mondloch 10-6 in the consolation finals. Haskell will be the only member of the team graduating after this season.
ABERDEEN, SD
Yale Daily News

MEN’S GOLF: Bulldogs Finish Sixth in Hamptons Invitational

In their last tournament of the fall season, the Yale men’s golf team placed sixth at the Hamptons Invitational in New York. From Monday to Tuesday, the men’s golf team played at the Maidstone Club in East Hampton, New York. Despite the stormy weather, the Bulldogs finished sixth out of the twelve present teams with a team total of 23 shots over par and an overall score of 887. Ben Carpenter ’25 led the team with a final score of 3 over par to place 14th overall.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
bradleyscout.com

Women’s golf set to host at Coyote Creek Golf Club

For the first time since 2016, the Bradley women’s golf team is set to host its own tournament: the Bradley Coyote Creek Classic. It’s the fourth tournament of the fall season for the Braves and Coyote Creek Golf Club in Bartonville will host the 13-team tournament. Coyote Creek has been...
BARTONVILLE, IL
gogriffons.com

Allycia Gan's Ace, Julie Hofmanova's Career-Best Round Spark Ninth-Place Finish For Griffons

EDMOND, Okla. -- A pair of outstanding individual performances from Julie Hofmanova and Allycia Gan help Missouri Western climb five places for a ninth-place finish in the Grace Shin Invitational hosted by University of Central Oklahoma. Hofmanova carded a career best 70 and Gan aced the par-three 17th and added birdies on the 9th and 18th holes for a 72. The Griffons finished the tournament with a team score of 619 (321-298; +51) and held off the charge by Oklahoma Baptist.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy