AU women's golf finishes ninth in HCAC
FRANKLIN -- The Anderson University women's golf team took ninth place in the three-day Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Championships, which concluded Sunday. Anderson compiled a 54-hole team score of 1,211. The Ravens recorded daily team scores of 390, 421 and 400. As a team, Anderson finished with a relative-to-par round average of 28.92, which is the lowest overall average since 2014 and the lowest average in a conference meet since 2013.www.heraldbulletin.com
