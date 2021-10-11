CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Football World Reacts To Kirk Ferentz’s Blunt Admission

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz threw gasoline on the fire today with his comments regarding Hawkeye fans booing injured Penn State players last weekend. During Iowa’s win over the Nittany Lions, several PSU players went down with injuries. Some Iowa fans booed when it happened, implying that some of the injuries were illegitimate.
WHO 13

War of words between Hawkeyes, Penn State intensifies

Iowa’s journey as the No. 2 team in the country continues, but last weekend’s win over Penn State has left controversy in its wake. After Penn State suffered several injuries against the Hawkeyes, some of which incited a vocal reaction from the Kinnick Stadium crowd, both head coaches have weighed in on the topic. On […]
Awful Announcing

After stint at Fox Sports/BTN, Coley Harvey returns to ESPN

Coley Harvey’s two year stint at Fox Sports and the Big Ten Network has come to an end, and the reporter is rejoining ESPN. On Friday, Harvey tweeted that Saturday would be his last day with the company. He served as the sideline reporter for BTN’s broadcast of Minnesota-Purdue on Saturday, working with Lisa Byington and Anthony Herron.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

FOX Sports Big Noon Kickoff at Camp Randall

MADISON, Wis. - For the second weekend this college football season, Fox's Big Noon Kickoff will be taking place from Camp Randall in Madison. It's all in anticipation of the Big Ten showdown between Michigan and Wisconsin. Fox Sports is giving Badger fans the chance to jump around bright and...
Sunday reads: This past week in Georgia Sports

This week in Georgia sports, football defeated Arkansas 37-0, soccer defeated No. 5 LSU 2-1. The cross country team is adjusting back to a regular schedule after a COVID-shortened 2020 season and Bailey Cox is making an impact in her freshman volleyball season. To highlight conference and university updates as well as other developments within Georgia athletics, The Red & Black offers the Sunday reads series, recapping this week’s top sports stories.
allotsego.com

Friday Sports Roundup: Hawkeyes top Hamilton to go to 12-0

Colby Diamond, Ollie Wasson and Aidan Spencer scored for host Cooperstown, which improved to 12-0 Friday, Oct. 8, with a 3-1 win over Hamilton in a Center State Conference Division III match. Diamond got the Hawkeyes on the board quickly, taking advantage of a loose ball in the box less...
defpen

Def Pen Sports NFL Sunday Picks Week 4

Week 4 is a crucial week for a number of teams many predicted would be in the hunt for the playoffs. Several teams are 1-2 and facing very real possibilities of starting the season at 1-3. A loss by some teams would effectively end their season. Teams like the Broncos and Raiders face their toughest tests to date and are looking to prove themselves this year. Let’s take a look at the Week 4 matchups for the NFL Sunday Picks.
GoPSUsports.com

Nittany Lions and Hawkeyes Clash on FOX

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Iowa City is set to host a top-five matchup this Saturday, as No. 4 Penn State takes on No. 3 Iowa in a crossover of Big Ten programs. The last time Penn State and Iowa met at Kinnick Stadium, both were among the top three teams in the nation in scoring defense (Nittany Lions won 17-12). Three of the last four meetings between Penn State and Iowa have been decided by one-score.
insidepacksports.com

Inside Pack Sports Presents: The Player's Roundtable

Inside Pack Sports recently caught up with a couple of former NC State stars to talk about the Wolfpack’s 34-27 win over Louisiana Tech. Here’s our latest edition of the Player’s Roundtable. To continue reading, you must be a Inside Pack Sports Premium subscriber. Subscribe Try Premium for $1 Log...
Storm Lake Times

Hawkeye heaven

The battle for the Cy-Hawk trophy is my favorite college football game of the year. Not because I love me some Cyclone tears, but because I get to see my drunk friends on national television when the camera pans through the crowd. Second on that list is whatever bowl game...
FOX Sports

FOX Sports Unveils 2021 MLB Postseason Lineup

LOS ANGELES – The Emmy Award winning duo of Joe Buck and first-ballot Hall of Famer John Smoltz team for their sixth consecutive FOX MLB Postseason, as Brad Zager, FOX Sports Executive Vice President, Head of Production & Operations and Executive Producer, announces the 2021 FOX MLB Postseason talent lineup today.
Tacoma News Tribune

The Buffalo Bills roasted Fox Sports’ Nick Wright on Twitter after Sunday’s game

Fox Sports’ Nick Wright has never tried to hide the fact that he love the Chiefs. Wright, who is a Kansas City native, has frequently talked up the Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Fox Sports’ “First Things First” show. Apparently, Wright hasn’t been sold on Bills quarterback Josh Allen,...
NebraskaTV

Get the inside scoop on the 2021 football season with Yahoo Sports

America loves football, of that there can be no mistake. The 2021 season just wrapped up its first quarter, but there’s a long way to go for fantasy football leagues and the pressure will continue to build. Who do you start this week? Who do you sit? What about the matchups? According to the most recent data, one in five of us play fantasy football. Of course, many of us can now legally bet on football as well. Who are the teams to take a chance on this week and looking ahead? So many questions to answer throughout the rest of the season!
