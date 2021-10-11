CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas abortion ban reinstated after being halted; El Pasoans react to back and fourth

By Shelby Kapp
KTSM
KTSM
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wdkKh_0cNNmeWd00

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) Texas’s law banning abortions after 6 weeks was temporarily reinstated late Friday night.

This was after a federal judge in Austin put a hold on the law on Wednesday night.

KTSM 9 News spoke with people in the El Paso community about what they thought about the back and forth regarding the ban on abortions in the state.

“I feel like it’s pretty confusing, and it’s something that shouldn’t be really confusing because it’s health a care,” said El Pasoan Victoria O’Hara.

O’Hara explained her stance on the whole situation.

“As a woman, it is kind of hard just seeing that other people are having a right to our decisions,” said O’Hara.

Another El Pasoan, Yahir Mendoza tells KTSM 9 News he thinks it should be up to women.

“Personally I think as a guy, we don’t really have a say because that’s for the women’s to decide, it’s their body,” said Yahir Mendoza

Travis Mcintire who works in El Paso feels differently.

“Once the baby’s heartbeat starts happening you know you’ve got to take that into consideration,” Mcintire shared.

He added that he thinks the decision should be up to individual states.

“It’d be nice if the states could make the decisions for themselves but it seems like the federal government doesn’t want that to happen,” said Mcintire.

Back on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman, an appointee of President Barack Obama, granted the Biden administration a temporary hold on the law.

Then on Friday, a federal appeals court quickly allowed Texas to resume banning most abortions, just one day after clinics began racing to serve patients again for the first time since early September.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTSM

Socorro’s Rio Vista Farm nominated for national monument designation

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Rio Vista Farm in Socorro has been nominated by the U.S. Department of Interior National Park Service (NPS) for a National Historic Landmark Designation. The farm was nominated for its association with the largest guest worker program ever undertaken in the United States, the Mexican Farm Labor Program of […]
SOCORRO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Government
El Paso, TX
Health
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Health
KTSM

2010 Juárez wedding murder explained by ex-Sinaloa Sicario and audio

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Rafael Figueroa Merino told jurors, listen closely, as he began his testimony on the day he and his hit squad kidnapped a groom, his brother and a family member during the day of a wedding. Jurors heard audio of talk between members of Figueroa’s squad, watching the wedding ceremony on […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Border Patrol returns Mexican National wanted for Murder to Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the U.S. Border Patrol say a Mexican national, recently arrested in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, was sent back to Mexico for an outstanding warrant for murder. “Border Patrol Agents assigned to the El Paso Sector Foreign Operations Branch routinely work with officials from the Government of Mexico – […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
KTSM

Battle over vaccine mandate as U.S.-Mexico border set to fully reopen

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released guidelines for their plan to fully re-open the border saying all travelers who have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and can provide proof of that vaccination can enter via “land and ferry ports of entry,” no matter the reason. DHS said they will […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso phone calls soon to require 10 digits when dialing

EL PASO, Texas – (KTSM) Starting on Monday, October 25, 2021, Texans with phone numbers in the 254, 361, 409, 806, 830, 915 and 940 area codes must dial 10-digits (area code + telephone number) for all local calls.  Beginning October 25, local calls dialed with only seven digits will reach a recording prompting them to hang up […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

#9OT scores, highlights: Week 8

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Week 8 of the high school football season is in the books. The 9 Overtime crew – Andy Morgan,  Colin Deaver, Sam Guzman, Jason Flores and Joseph Vasquez — highlight the action from El Paso to Las Cruces and everywhere in between. For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Law#Abortion Clinics#Abortions#El Pasoans#Ktsm 9 News#The Apple App Store#The Google Play Store
KTSM

EPWater: Frontera pipeline replacement project closer to completion

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to officials with El Paso Water, crews working to install the replacement for the Frontera Fore Main pipelines near Sunland Park Drive and Doniphan Drive have reached 81% completion. EPWater officials say the project remains ahead of schedule. During this week’s Public Service Board meeting, utility officials say a […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

City of El Paso announces additional hours, day for 3 museums

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Museum goers rejoice! Beginning Wednesday, October 20, the City of El Paso’s Museum and Cultural Affairs Department (MCAD) will extend the hours and days of operation for the El Paso Museum of Art, El Paso Museum of History and El Paso Museum of Archaeology. “Accessibility to our three museums and […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Women's Health
KTSM

EPWater: Sandbag distribution returns to regular schedule

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with EPWater announced Thursday that the last day to pick up sandbags at the satellite distribution sites will be this Friday Oct. 15. These seasonal satellite distribution sites will re-open next summer. The Stormwater Operations Center, located at 4801 Fred Wilson Ave., will remain open throughout the year. Customers […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Ysleta ISD announces dates for Class of 2022 graduations

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) The Ysleta Independent School District announced the dates of its Class of 2022 commencement ceremonies for the district’s seven comprehensive high schools, Valle Verde Early College High School, and the inaugural graduating class of the Young Women’s Leadership Academy. Graduation times, dates, and locations are listed below in chronological order: Young […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

1 dead, another injured in South Central bar shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One man is dead and another in the hospital after a shooting just after midnight Friday morning outside a bar in South Central El Paso. According to police, they responded to a fight call at Cazadores Cantina sports bar on the corner of Copia and Durazno but later learned it […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Video, images show brutality of Sinaloa Cartel during trial in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Jurors got a reminder of the brutality in the drug trafficking business as images of a woman murdered were on display in federal court on Wednesday.  United States prosecutors played a condensed version of a video with a woman being questioned by members of the Sinaloa cartel.  The next image […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

321
Followers
164
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy