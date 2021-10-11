Texas abortion ban reinstated after being halted; El Pasoans react to back and fourth

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) Texas’s law banning abortions after 6 weeks was temporarily reinstated late Friday night.

This was after a federal judge in Austin put a hold on the law on Wednesday night.

KTSM 9 News spoke with people in the El Paso community about what they thought about the back and forth regarding the ban on abortions in the state.

“I feel like it’s pretty confusing, and it’s something that shouldn’t be really confusing because it’s health a care,” said El Pasoan Victoria O’Hara.

O’Hara explained her stance on the whole situation.

“As a woman, it is kind of hard just seeing that other people are having a right to our decisions,” said O’Hara.

Another El Pasoan, Yahir Mendoza tells KTSM 9 News he thinks it should be up to women.

“Personally I think as a guy, we don’t really have a say because that’s for the women’s to decide, it’s their body,” said Yahir Mendoza

Travis Mcintire who works in El Paso feels differently.

“Once the baby’s heartbeat starts happening you know you’ve got to take that into consideration,” Mcintire shared.

He added that he thinks the decision should be up to individual states.

“It’d be nice if the states could make the decisions for themselves but it seems like the federal government doesn’t want that to happen,” said Mcintire.

Back on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman, an appointee of President Barack Obama, granted the Biden administration a temporary hold on the law.

Then on Friday, a federal appeals court quickly allowed Texas to resume banning most abortions, just one day after clinics began racing to serve patients again for the first time since early September.

