CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Fantasy TE Rankings Week 6: Who to start, sit at tight end in fantasy football

By Evan Lewis
newsbrig.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTight end is already a shallow position, and the combination bye weeks and injuries makes the group even tougher to figure out. It’s time to play the tight end streamer game, and our Week 6 fantasy TE rankings can help you identify the top options on the waiver wire and in free agency. As always, tight ends who aren’t the elite of the elite can always bust, but we’ll help you figure out who to start.

newsbrig.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Arizona Cardinals Released Veteran Player On Saturday

The Arizona Cardinals released a veteran offensive lineman on Saturday. The Cardinals released Brian Winters, a veteran offensive lineman, ahead of their Week 3 game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars. Arizona signed Winters, previously a veteran free agent, during the off-season. The Cardinals placed him in a competition with Josh Jones...
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: Cardinals Make Decision On DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins’ status for the Arizona Cardinals’ Week 3 game has reportedly been decided. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the All-Pro wide receiver is officially a go for Sunday afternoon’s game. The Cardinals are set to take on the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. Hopkins was listed as questionable...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals one team he would never play for if he ever leaves Green Bay

With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
NFL
FanSided

NFL wasted no time to disrespect Cardinals QB Kyler Murray this season

Despite a very impressive showing in Week 1, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was not recognized by the NFL for his efforts out on the field. One could easily argue that the 2021 season is the most important in the career of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. In his third year with the Cardinals, Murray is expected by many to make the leap into becoming one of the top signal-callers in the league.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Gronkowski
SB Nation

Chargers coach Brandon Staley gave a perfect response on Jon Gruden’s emails

Brandon Staley is already becoming a rising star in his first year as head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. Staley was a linebackers coach for the Bears and Broncos before spending last season as a defensive coordinator for the Rams, where he parlayed a successful year into the Chargers top job. Now the 38-year-old is leading a 4-1 football team in first place in the AFC West with a young star quarterback in Justin Herbert.
NFL
Audacy

'What an absolute coward call': Game-changing taunting enrages NFL community

With the game in the balance, momentum strongly on the side of the home team, a massive upset just around the corner, and a big play being made, it's every NFL fan's worst nightmare that such a picturesque scenario could be derailed by the referees. And when it's not a pass interference, or facemask, or unnecessary roughness — or any other flag that has a tangible effect on how the game is played — but a taunting penalty that is the impetus for such a momentum-crushing blow, that nightmare becomes even worse.
NFL
The Spun

The Seahawks Have Made A Decision On Russell Wilson

It’s no secret that Russell Wilson will have to miss an extended period of time due to his finger injury. However, it wasn’t until this Friday when we found out the minimum amount of games he’ll miss this season. On Friday afternoon, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll announced that...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#Titans#American Football#Fantasy Te Rankings Week#Jaguars#Giants#D St#Patriots#Panthers#Texans
FanSided

Antonio Brown just shaded the hell out of the Steelers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Antonio Brown took a shot at the Steelers after beating the Patriots, even if it wasn’t fully intentional. Sometimes, we just say the wrong thing. It’s a classic case of going on autopilot, which Brown seems to do often at press conferences after a long, grinding football game.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Still Furious With New Taunting Rule After Eagles-Bucs

The Philadelphia Eagles were making a furious comeback against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night, but all their momentum came crashing down because of a ridiculous taunting call from the officiating crew. After the Eagles cut the Buccaneers’ lead to six points, Eagles defensive end Genard Avery tackled Buccaneers...
NFL
detroitsportsnation.com

Cleveland Browns suffer HUGE loss for matchup vs. undefeated Cardinals

Don’t be surprised if Sunday’s matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals is a preview of the Super Bowl as both teams have been very good so far in 2021. That being said, when the Browns take the field on Sunday, they will be without one of their top players, Nick Chubb.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cam Newton Vaccination News

Former NFL signal-caller Cam Newton seemed to have legitimately lost the New England Patriots quarterback battle to rookie Mac Jones this past summer, but his vaccination status may have played a role in the team’s decision to cut him entirely. Well, it looks like he’s reversed course on how he...
NFL
thespun.com

Cowboys Insider Has Troubling Report On Star CB Trevon Diggs

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs is making a strong case for just about every honor in the NFL this season. Unfortunately, the team might be without him for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots. According to Cowboys insider Clarence Hill Jr., Diggs is going to be a gametime decision...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy