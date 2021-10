Kyle Coetzer believes Scotland possess the strongest squad that the country has ever assembled at a Twenty20 World Cup.Scotland start their campaign against Bangladesh in Muscat on Sunday with Oman and Papua New Guinea completing the Group B line-up.Holland, Ireland, Namibia and Sri Lanka make up Group A and the top two from each section will advance to the Super 12 stage.Afghanistan, Australia, England, India New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and West Indies have automatically qualified for the Super 12 stage.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @CricketScotland are determined to make up for lost time at the #T20WorldCup 👊https://t.co/E2Nz0wCpJk— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October...

WORLD ・ 10 HOURS AGO