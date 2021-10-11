CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bar Room Blitz

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis page is part of IGN's Back 4 Blood Wiki guide and details everything you need to know about completing the Bar Room Blitz mission in Act 1: Search and Rescue. Listed below is the complete Bar Room Blitz Walkthrough and strategy guide. Head to Keet's Bar. When your team...

Black Friday video game deals: PS5, Xbox Series X, more

Planning for the holidays is a must in this day and age. You’re likely going to need to allocate some money from your budget on what you purchase for others around that time. Hot items that are going to cost more during the year are usually purchased on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That’s because some of the best deals you’ll find are during that time. We’re here to keep track of some of the best Black Friday deals out there. Make sure to visit our posts on TVs, smart home deals, and laptops. But we’re here to discuss video games...
Spelunky's World Record Holder Exposed As a Cheater

In 2012, a player going by the name of BarryMode completed the original version of Spelunky in 2 minutes and 30 seconds — setting a speedrunning record for the game that lasted almost a decade. Now, however, following efforts from the game's community it has been revealed that the player's blistering time was only made possible through cheating.
Heralds of the Worm Part 2

This page is part of IGN's Back 4 Blood Wiki guide and details everything you need to know about completing the Heralds of the Worm Part 2 mission in Act 2: Job 10:22. Listed below is the complete Heralds of the Worm Part 2 Walkthrough and strategy guide. Continue to...
Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack - Overview Trailer

Take a look at what to expect with the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion pack in this latest overview trailer, including the price, games coming to the service, and more. Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack expands on the five benefits of Nintendo Switch Online with access to Nintendo 64 games, paid Animal Crossing: New Horizons DLC for no additional cost, and retro SEGA Genesis games. Get a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership or change over from an existing Nintendo Switch Online membership at any time.
Metroid Dread Has a Progression-Stopping Bug, Nintendo Promises a Patch

Has a bug that's causing the game to simply shut down – thankfully Nintendo has a workaround, and a patch will arrive by the end of the month. Announced on Twitter (below), Nintendo apologised for the bug, explained the cause, and how to avoid it. The bug itself sees the game closing down with the message "The software was closed because an error occurred," when a door near the end of the game is destroyed.
Back 4 Blood: How to Unlock Characters & Cosmetics

Back 4 Blood is out now, letting you live out your zombie exterminating fantasy yet again. IGN is here to show you how to unlock all of the Cleaners, what they're all best for, and how to start unlocking their cosmetic items as well. Timestamps: 00:00 - Intro 00:06 - Unlock Every Character 00:25 - Character Ability Overview 01:48 - How to Unlock New Skins 02:14 - How to Unlock Supply Points If you want to see the best card loadouts or tips and tricks for surviving Back 4 Blood, head to our Wiki Guide. https://www.ign.com/wikis/back-4-blood.
Game Scoop! 647: Favorite Game of All Time - That Isn’t a Sequel?

Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Tina Amini, Mark Medina, and Justin Davis -- are discussing more Far Cry 6, our favorite games that aren't sequels, the GTA Definitive Trilogy, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, and more. And, of course, they play Video Game 20 Questions.
IGN UK Podcast #614: (Star) Lord, Help Us!

We're very sorry, we truly are, because two thirds through this week's podcast Alex and Jesse make the biggest mess of the Endless Starch. Honestly, it's embarrassing. Thankfully, there's plenty of other good stuff to fill you ears with, from the latest info on Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Ted Lasso season 2 thoughts and The Definitive Review of Far Cry 6.
Where Cards Fall - PC and Nintendo Switch Release Date Announcement Trailer

Where Cards Fall, the slice of life puzzle game where you build houses of cards to bring formative memories to life, is coming to Nintendo Switch and PC on November 4, 2021. Check out the beautiful trailer for the game from the creators of Blaseball. Where Cards Fall's coming-of-age story isn't a straight line, but a cyclical process the characters engage with time and time again. The houses of cards give each scene a distinct identity and sense of place. As you solve puzzles, you'll gain small glimpses into the characters' lives, uncovering memories within the houses of cards. While the puzzles gently flow into each other, things don't always conclude neatly. Where Cards Fall is also available now on Apple Arcade.
Animal Crossing Fans Are Obsessed With Its New Froggy Chair

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is getting a ton of new content next month, but the addition that has the most people talking isn't the major DLC expansion, Gyroids, cooking, or even Brewster and the Roost. It's the return of Froggy Chair. Froggy Chair was the center of a late 2019...
Pokemon Diamond, Pearl and Platinum Wiki Guide

This page is part of IGN's Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl Wiki guide and details everything you need to know about Shieldon, a Fossil Pokemon. This Pokedex page covers how to get Shieldon, its fossil location, Shieldon's stats, and more.
Propnight - Official Reveal Trailer

The hunt is on this Halloween in Propnight. Enjoy physics-based mayhem in this 4v1 multiplayer game. Work with up to three teammates to repair propmachines and exit the level, or take on the role of the killer and stalk your prey solo. You'll need to do your best to hide from the killer by turning into household items found nearby such as pumpkins, chairs, or even tyres. Check out the Propnight reveal trailer to see these everyday items flying across the screen in a chaotic match. The Propnight free PC open beta starts on October 15 and runs until October 18, 2021.
Dying Light - Hellraid: Third Free Update Trailer

A new content update for Dying Light's Hellraid DLC is available, featuring a new map section and a challenging quest unlocking a brand-new magic skill. Check out the trailer for a look at what to expect with the update, which also brings new potions and more. Players will venture into a new map section in The Mysterious Portal, embarking on a difficult quest to claim a new weapon and skill: magic! To obtain this magical reward, players must complete the quest in one single run, as the quest will be reset if they lose all their lives. Upon completing the quest, players will receive the Fire Wand, a magical weapon that shoots fireballs and sets enemies on fire, alongside the Wand Mastery skill. Three new potions aid players on their quest: the Potion of Endurance, the Potion of Power, and the Potion of Speed, which reduce enemy damage, increase melee damage by up to 100%, and double movement speed, respectively. Furthermore, the content update adds a new location, the Armory, which will be available only to players who have completed the Imprisonment side quest. This area can be used to display the Crane's weapons, which players can unlock as they progress through Hellraid ranks.
Unique Kickstarter Game Boy Game Needs Two Cartridges to Play

The Shapeshifter 2 is an upcoming game for the Game Boy (Yup, you read correctly) that requires two cartridges to play. And it has already passed its Kickstarter goal. Solo developer Greenboy Games has been keeping the spirit of the Game Boy alive by making indie games specifically for physical cartridges. The first Shapeshifter game was developed for both the Game Boy and NES. And now with about a month and a half to go the sequel, Shapeshifter 2, has raised over $57,000 on an initial goal of just under $7,000.
The Day Before: Exclusive New Gameplay Trailer and More!

Check out some more exclusive gameplay and release details for The Day Before. There's also a reveal of something new coming from publisher, Mytona and developers, Fntastic. The Day Before is a new open-world MMO survival set in a deadly, post-pandemic America overrun by flesh-hungry infected and survivors killing each other for food, weapons, and cars. Looking like a cross between The Last of Us and The Division, The Day Before is an open-world survival game coming to PC with elements of PvP and PvE, pitting you against other players and the game's take on zombies called infected.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Version 2.0 Free Update Trailer

Watch the trailer for a deep dive into what to expect with the Version 2.0 free update--the last free major content update--coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons on November 5, 2021. Brewster and The Roost coffee shop are making their way to the game, along with the return of gyroids, island ordinances, returning characters such as Kapp'n who will ferry you to mysterious islands, and cooking with DIY Recipes+. Harv's island is getting an upgrade where you can contribute bells to help build up the area to feature new shops for hairstylist Harriet, Katrina the fortune-teller, and more. You can also expect new activities, new recipes, design licenses, a pro camera app update, new reactions, new hairstyles, tips for enjoying island life, an external storage shed attached to your home storage, new Nook Miles items, new songs from K.K. Slider, and more as part of the simulation game's Version 2.0 free update.
Nintendo Reveals Big Animal Crossing Update and Big Switch Online Price Hike - IGN Daily Fix

In today's Daily Fix, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is not only getting a free version 2.0 update that brings with it the arrival of Brewster and his coffee shop The Roost, Gyroids, island ordinances, and cooking, but it is also receiving a paid DLC called Happy Home Paradise that will let you design villager's dream homes on a brand new archipelago. The paid DLC will run you $24.99 USD. And that's not the only "paid" news Nintendo revealed: they revealed the pricing for the Switch Online + Expansion Pack, which comes with the Animal Crossing Happy Home Paradise DLC and the Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games. It will cost $49.99 USD/year, which is significantly more than the existing tier of $19.99 USD. Is it worth it? Discuss in the comments! In Xbox news, Microsoft has revealed the price and preorder date for the Xbox Mini Fridge. Microsoft will be releasing the first wave of Series X-shaped mini fridge which will retail for $99.99/£89.99. The blog post also notes that preorders will begin on October 19 with multiple retailers selling the product globally in December. For US users, the Xbox Series X mini fridge will be sold exclusively at Target to ensure as many fans as possible can purchase the mini fridge. Microsoft also promised to expand regional availability in 2022. And finally, we have news of our own! Check out today's episode for an important update on the future of The Daily Fix!
