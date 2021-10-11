Bar Room Blitz

A new content update for Dying Light's Hellraid DLC is available, featuring a new map section and a challenging quest unlocking a brand-new magic skill. Check out the trailer for a look at what to expect with the update, which also brings new potions and more. Players will venture into a new map section in The Mysterious Portal, embarking on a difficult quest to claim a new weapon and skill: magic! To obtain this magical reward, players must complete the quest in one single run, as the quest will be reset if they lose all their lives. Upon completing the quest, players will receive the Fire Wand, a magical weapon that shoots fireballs and sets enemies on fire, alongside the Wand Mastery skill. Three new potions aid players on their quest: the Potion of Endurance, the Potion of Power, and the Potion of Speed, which reduce enemy damage, increase melee damage by up to 100%, and double movement speed, respectively. Furthermore, the content update adds a new location, the Armory, which will be available only to players who have completed the Imprisonment side quest. This area can be used to display the Crane's weapons, which players can unlock as they progress through Hellraid ranks.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO