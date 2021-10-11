FFX Week 8 Awards: Braden Waterman takes home his 2nd player of the week honors

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Christian High School quarterback Braden Waterman wins our FFX: Player of the week award after throwing for 200 yards and four touchdowns. The senior also completed 85.7% of his passes in the Eagles impressive 49-19 victory over West High School.

This is Waterman’s second Player of the Week award. The transfer from Paso Robles shared the title with his brother Bryson in week two.

