Bakersfield, CA

FFX Week 8 Awards: Braden Waterman takes home his 2nd player of the week honors

By Taylor Schaub
KGET
KGET
 5 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Christian High School quarterback Braden Waterman wins our FFX: Player of the week award after throwing for 200 yards and four touchdowns. The senior also completed 85.7% of his passes in the Eagles impressive 49-19 victory over West High School.

This is Waterman’s second Player of the Week award. The transfer from Paso Robles shared the title with his brother Bryson in week two.

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

