Indianapolis, IN

UPDATE: Missing Indianapolis woman found safe, say police

FOX59
FOX59
 5 days ago

UPDATE: Indianapolis Metropolitan Police report that Jeanette Connelly has been found safe.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating 86-year-old Jeanette Connelly, 86. described as 5’9″, 135 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Connelly was last seen on October 10, in the area of 1500 N. Olney Street, on the city’s near east side. Jeanette was last seen wearing a green jacket and gray sweatpants.

If you have information on her whereabouts, call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).

