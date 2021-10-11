The footprints we leave upon the shores of The Great Lakes

Everyone who lives in Alcona County, “First of the 83” — or anywhere Up North, for that matter — has left their footprints on these, our shared stomping grounds. We leave our footprints on the Lake Huron beaches, looking for Petoskey stones, or watching our kids or grandkids splash around in the water. We leave them along the shores of the inland lakes, squelching along in the reedy shallows in waders, casting for bass or northern pike. We leave footprints along rivers and streams as we launch our canoes or fish for brook trout.