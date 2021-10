While a vaccine for kids ages 5-12 could be approved any day now, kids 12 and up are able to get a dose of the Pfizer vaccine now. One Kansas girl actually made it her birthday wish over the weekend. Vayda Montana says she wanted to get her COVID shot as soon as she could to protect herself and the people around her. She said she sat down with her parents before her birthday who told her about the vaccine and said it was her decision if she wanted to get it.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO